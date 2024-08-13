Against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the Kursk region after the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, unexpectedly for everyone, appointed Oleksiy Dyumin as the coordinator of the units of the Russian army in the Kursk region.

Who is Oleksiy Dumin

Oleksiy Dyumin is the current secretary of the State Council of Russia.

However, in the past he was involved in providing security for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, so the latter trusts him.

Rosprogandists have already dubbed Dyumin "their man", who, they say, will definitely not let the illegitimate head of the Kremlin down.

Currently, Putin has appointed his former bodyguard as the coordinator of the Russian army's actions in the Kursk region.

This is reported by Russian telegram channels, as well as military officials.

According to them, Dyumin has already "received an introduction" from Putin and has been sent to the Kursk region, where Russian soldiers have been unsuccessfully trying to stop the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the eighth day in a row.

Dyumin is a military man, respected in the army and special services. Will quickly enter the topic and start making important decisions. Dyumin is Putin's man, he will not allow the president (illegitimate — ed.) to be deceived in reports either to himself or to others, — recently wrote the Russian military commander Sladkov. Share

What happened to Gerasimov

According to journalists, the appointment of Dyumin de facto means the removal of the head of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov from the command of the troops in the Kursk region.

The news agency Bloomberg recently reported that Gerasimov from intelligence about the preparation of the invasion of the Armed Forces, but did not properly inform Putin.

Later, information also appeared that the dictator had appointed FSB director Oleksandr Bortnikov to lead the defense of Kursk.