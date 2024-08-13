Retired British colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, former commander of NATO's rapid response forces to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, notes that Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region could become a turning point in the history of the Russian Federation, just like the first battle of 1943.
Points of attention
How the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Kurshchyna will affect the history of the Russian Federation
Ukraine's current move will harm Putin for at least three reasons, the colonel said.
First, it means that Putin will have to divert forces to defend against further incursions across the border, which are no doubt planned to further unbalance the Russian aggressors.
Second, according to Bretton-Gordon, the Kursk operation "causes deep discomfort and may help destabilize Putin's rule."
Third, the author added, the invasion of the Kursk region demonstrates that Ukraine does not need the same number of people or weapons as the Russians to change the situation.
In other words, Ukraine's victory is by no means unattainable.
According to the colonel, now the West should provide Ukraine with the opportunity to consolidate tactical successes in Kursk in order to force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.
Ukraine humiliated Putin by attacking Kurshchyna
Former British army officer Colonel Richard Kemp, in a column for the British edition of The Telegraph, notes that Ukraine's offensive on Kurshchyna caught the Putin regime by surprise, showing that it is ready to fight.
The offensive in Kursk also shows that even battles of this scale do not attract Putin to the revenge of the West, which was so feared.
Peace negotiations can also be one of the goals. For Ukraine, the occupation of Russian territory can be a strong bargaining chip.
However, this will require holding on to that land, including supply routes, for extended periods against increasing ground and air attacks. For this reason, such a step may be premature.
