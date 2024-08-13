According to the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region demonstrates that the Russian territories, which it uses to support the war against Ukraine, are not inviolable.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region challenges the inviolability of Russian territories used to support the war against Ukraine.
- Analysts highlight the significance of breaking the logistics of the occupiers and causing panic in Russia through the offensive operation.
- The transfer of the war to Russian territory forces Russia to deploy more forces to localize the conflict, leading to potential social and military disruptions.
- Asymmetric actions and non-standard strategies are crucial in overturning the game with Russia and reshaping the dynamics of the conflict.
- The offensive operation in Kursk not only impacts Ukraine's border regions but also influences the combat zone in the Kharkiv region, disrupting occupiers' logistics and strategic movements.
What does the OP say about the objectives of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region
He emphasized that the authorities of the aggressor country are somehow convinced that its territories are inviolable and no one will be able to destroy the infrastructure of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin on the territory of Russia.
The adviser to the head of the OP added that the offensive of the Ukrainian military also demonstrates that there are only two ways to end the war launched by Russia against Ukraine.
He called the second option long-range weapon strikes on strategic objects and targets of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the depths of Russian territory.
What analysts say about the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
According to the co-founder and executive director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, Dmytro Zhmail, on the air of the telethon, the Ukrainian military is conducting a very important offensive operation in the Kursk region.
He noted that the Russian occupiers will have to reckon with the fact of the war being transferred to their territory and transfer reserves from the directions of the front in Ukraine.
He added that according to the available information, the Russian occupiers are transferring reserves from the occupied territories in the south of Ukraine to the Kursk region.
In particular, we are talking about the 810th brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, which was already transferred to Kurshchyna.
The analyst also noted that the Russian occupiers are trying to form new units from the Sevier group, which was defeated by the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region, with the task of stopping and limiting the deployment of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.
In addition, as the analyst notes, the leadership of the aggressor country is also trying to form ground defense units and is even mobilizing employees of large industrial enterprises for this purpose.
He emphasized that it is very important that we do not fight the Russians head-on, but use asymmetric actions, non-standard steps and moves.
He noted that panic had already begun in Russia against the background of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna.
According to the analyst, thanks to the actions in the Kursk region, there has already been some relief in the combat zone in the Kharkiv region, because the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region has broken the logistics of the occupiers in that direction.
From certain areas in Ukraine, the Russians are transferring reserves to their territory.
Speaking about how events will develop further, he said that there may be different scenarios, but it is difficult to talk about the quality of real and one hundred percent forecasts now.
