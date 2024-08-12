China reacted to the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

China urged all parties to adhere to the three principles of de-escalation. This is how they reacted to the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kursk.
- The President of Ukraine announced that the war would be extended to the territory of the aggressor as a result of the events in the Kursk region
- The hostilities in the Kursk region prompted China to call for compliance with the three principles of de-escalation and support for a political settlement.
China reacted to the fighting in the Kursk region
In addition, the spokesman of the department added that Beijing will continue to maintain contact with the international community and play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis".
What is known about the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
On August 6, the Russians reported on Ukraine's attempts to break into the Kursk region.
On August 8, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the advance of the Ukrainian military in two districts of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and announced that it had transferred reserves to the border and was shelling the Armed Forces from aviation.
On the morning of August 9, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation issued a statement on the situation in the Kursk region, where it acknowledged that Ukrainian forces are on the outskirts of Suzhi.
On August 10, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he had listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in particular, regarding pushing the war into the aggressor's territory.
On August 12, the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the beginning of the evacuation of the population of the border Krasnoyaruz region due to the activity of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the border.
