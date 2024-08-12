China reacted to the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation
Source:  Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China

China urged all parties to adhere to the three principles of de-escalation. This is how they reacted to the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kursk.

  • The President of Ukraine announced that the war would be extended to the territory of the aggressor as a result of the events in the Kursk region
  • The hostilities in the Kursk region prompted China to call for compliance with the three principles of de-escalation and support for a political settlement.

The Chinese side calls on all parties to adhere to the three principles of de-escalation of the situation, namely: the combat zone should not expand, the escalation of the armed conflict should not be allowed, and provocations that lead to the escalation of fire by any side should not be allowed, the Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, the spokesman of the department added that Beijing will continue to maintain contact with the international community and play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis".

What is known about the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

On August 6, the Russians reported on Ukraine's attempts to break into the Kursk region.

On August 8, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the advance of the Ukrainian military in two districts of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and announced that it had transferred reserves to the border and was shelling the Armed Forces from aviation.

On the morning of August 9, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation issued a statement on the situation in the Kursk region, where it acknowledged that Ukrainian forces are on the outskirts of Suzhi.

On August 10, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he had listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in particular, regarding pushing the war into the aggressor's territory.

On August 12, the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the beginning of the evacuation of the population of the border Krasnoyaruz region due to the activity of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the border.

