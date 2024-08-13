What is known about the destruction by the Ukrainian military of Chechen mercenaries from "Akhmat" in Kurshchyna

In particular, the representatives of the pre-service brigade made public a photo with the passports of the liquidated Chechen mercenaries from the "Akhmat" unit.

Now it is difficult to determine exactly which of the fighters were eliminated (visual identification is complicated by the condition of the bodies) and who retreated from the battlefield, but it is important that people know their names, the brigade notes.

The analysts of the DeepState monitoring portal were the first to report on the liquidation of Chechen mercenaries from the Akhmat unit.

What is known about other successes of the Ukrainian military in the offensive in Kurshchyna

According to the military analyst, former spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Seleznyov in a comment for Radio NV, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky actually outplayed his rival - the chief of the General Staff of the aggressor country Valery Gerasimov by conducting an offensive in the Kursk region.

And here the question arises: is the Russian army capable of finding several tens of thousands of personnel somewhere in order to deprive the territory of the Kursk region of Ukrainian military presence? After all, pay attention, here and now, in addition to carrying out certain raid and search operations, the Ukrainian army is carrying out engineering fortification measures - trenches, dugouts, long-term firing points are being prepared, and an engineering barrier is being created in the form of anti-personnel and anti-tank minefields. And this means that "this rain is for a long time," the military analyst notes.

Seleznyov drew attention to the high level of organization of the Ukrainian offensive in Kurshchyna.

This is an incredible level of coordination and support - artillery support, electronic warfare, stable communication, air defense systems make it impossible for the enemy to actively use the aviation component with the intensity that it is capable of, and which often gave it an advantage on the battlefield - is convincing analyst.

At the same time, he does not rule out that similar processes will begin to take place on the territory of the Belgorod or Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation, "and maybe somewhere in the Rostov region there will be a surprise for the Russian General Staff, or in the south of Ukraine - in the south of the Kherson region or in the occupied Crimea."