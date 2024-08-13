The Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated the Chechen units of "Akhmat" in the Kursk region
Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated the Chechen units of "Akhmat" in the Kursk region

Chechen battalion "Akhmat"
Source: online.ua

Fighters of the 225th OSHB confirmed the destruction of the Chechen mercenary unit "Akhmat" in the Kursk region.

  • Ukrainian troops exhibited superior organization and coordination in defeating Chechen mercenaries from “Akhmat” in the Kursk region.
  • Russian army is compelled to adapt to the asymmetric actions of Ukrainian forces, hinting at potential conflicts on the borders.
  • Military analysts emphasize the success of Oleksandr Syrskyi in leading the offensive in Kurshchyna, outplaying strategies of the Russian General Staff.
  • Ukrainian forces plan to escalate their presence in Kursk, transitioning to maneuverable defense to weaken Russian forces in the region.
  • Predictions suggest intensified military operations in Kursk and potential surprise actions in other regions, reflecting evolving dynamics of the conflict.

What is known about the destruction by the Ukrainian military of Chechen mercenaries from "Akhmat" in Kurshchyna

In particular, the representatives of the pre-service brigade made public a photo with the passports of the liquidated Chechen mercenaries from the "Akhmat" unit.

Now it is difficult to determine exactly which of the fighters were eliminated (visual identification is complicated by the condition of the bodies) and who retreated from the battlefield, but it is important that people know their names, the brigade notes.

The analysts of the DeepState monitoring portal were the first to report on the liquidation of Chechen mercenaries from the Akhmat unit.

What is known about other successes of the Ukrainian military in the offensive in Kurshchyna

According to the military analyst, former spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Seleznyov in a comment for Radio NV, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky actually outplayed his rival - the chief of the General Staff of the aggressor country Valery Gerasimov by conducting an offensive in the Kursk region.

And here the question arises: is the Russian army capable of finding several tens of thousands of personnel somewhere in order to deprive the territory of the Kursk region of Ukrainian military presence? After all, pay attention, here and now, in addition to carrying out certain raid and search operations, the Ukrainian army is carrying out engineering fortification measures - trenches, dugouts, long-term firing points are being prepared, and an engineering barrier is being created in the form of anti-personnel and anti-tank minefields. And this means that "this rain is for a long time," the military analyst notes.

Seleznyov drew attention to the high level of organization of the Ukrainian offensive in Kurshchyna.

This is an incredible level of coordination and support - artillery support, electronic warfare, stable communication, air defense systems make it impossible for the enemy to actively use the aviation component with the intensity that it is capable of, and which often gave it an advantage on the battlefield - is convincing analyst.

At the same time, he does not rule out that similar processes will begin to take place on the territory of the Belgorod or Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation, "and maybe somewhere in the Rostov region there will be a surprise for the Russian General Staff, or in the south of Ukraine - in the south of the Kherson region or in the occupied Crimea."

In any case, now the Russian army is forced to reflect on the asymmetric actions of the Ukrainian army. And I am sure that there will be more to come. The enemy is now at a crossroads. There are certain preliminary plans that fly to pieces, and there are realities on the battlefield that are now fundamentally different from what was 10 days ago. Taking advantage of this window of opportunity (and I think it will last at least a week), I think that Ukrainian forces will still create a lot of problems on the territory of the Kursk region as part of the scaling of our bridgehead. And then, most likely, they will switch to maneuverable defense in order to emasculate the already somewhat limited potential of Russian forces and means within the framework of these actions, - the expert emphasized.

