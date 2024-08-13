Fighters of the 225th OSHB confirmed the destruction of the Chechen mercenary unit "Akhmat" in the Kursk region.
- Ukrainian troops exhibited superior organization and coordination in defeating Chechen mercenaries from “Akhmat” in the Kursk region.
- Russian army is compelled to adapt to the asymmetric actions of Ukrainian forces, hinting at potential conflicts on the borders.
- Military analysts emphasize the success of Oleksandr Syrskyi in leading the offensive in Kurshchyna, outplaying strategies of the Russian General Staff.
- Ukrainian forces plan to escalate their presence in Kursk, transitioning to maneuverable defense to weaken Russian forces in the region.
- Predictions suggest intensified military operations in Kursk and potential surprise actions in other regions, reflecting evolving dynamics of the conflict.
What is known about the destruction by the Ukrainian military of Chechen mercenaries from "Akhmat" in Kurshchyna
In particular, the representatives of the pre-service brigade made public a photo with the passports of the liquidated Chechen mercenaries from the "Akhmat" unit.
The analysts of the DeepState monitoring portal were the first to report on the liquidation of Chechen mercenaries from the Akhmat unit.
What is known about other successes of the Ukrainian military in the offensive in Kurshchyna
According to the military analyst, former spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Seleznyov in a comment for Radio NV, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky actually outplayed his rival - the chief of the General Staff of the aggressor country Valery Gerasimov by conducting an offensive in the Kursk region.
Seleznyov drew attention to the high level of organization of the Ukrainian offensive in Kurshchyna.
At the same time, he does not rule out that similar processes will begin to take place on the territory of the Belgorod or Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation, "and maybe somewhere in the Rostov region there will be a surprise for the Russian General Staff, or in the south of Ukraine - in the south of the Kherson region or in the occupied Crimea."
