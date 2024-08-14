General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 106 attacks by the Russian army during the day

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on August 14, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The occupier continues to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of the Sumy region. In particular, areas of the settlements of Bachivsk, Porozok, Boyaro-Lezhachi, and Progress came under artillery fire. Gluhiv was hit by an airstrike.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out four assaults near Chasovoy Yar and Andriivka. Two skirmishes continue.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of our troops in the Siversky direction , however, receives a strong rebuff from Ukrainian units. For example, in the vicinity of Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Spirnyi, and Viimka, the occupiers tried to suppress our units 17 times, currently four of these clashes are ongoing.

On the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, and Terni. Since the beginning of the day, there have been nine skirmishes in this direction, and the battle in the Nevsky district is still ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction four times. In the direction of Lozova, Petropavlivka and Synkivka. Two attacks were repulsed by the Defense Forces, two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk district three times, and the battle is currently ongoing. Kozacha Lopan and Liptsi were under the blows of enemy KABs.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to fourteen. The enemy, with the support of aviation, attacks near the settlements of New York, where our defenders repelled three attacks, Zalizne, Severny and Toretsk — where nine assaults have already been repelled, and two more clashes are ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 37 attacks in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Grodivka, Zhelany, Zeleny Poly, Vodyanny, Skuchny, Karlivka and Ptychy. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 25 enemy attacks, twelve battles are still ongoing. Vozdvizhenka and Grodivka were hit by anti-aircraft missile defense systems, and unguided aerial missiles hit Alexandropol.

In the Kurakhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the invader has attacked our units five times. Tried to advance near Kostyantynivka and Krasnohorivka, currently the battle near Georgiivka is still going on.

In the Vremivsk direction, our troops repel two attacks towards Vodyanyi, and four more attempts to advance towards Vugledar and Vodyanyi did not bring success to the enemy.

In the areas of Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilivka, in the Orihiv direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance three times, but were strongly repulsed. The enemy also used aviation on Lobkovo.