The General Staff Latest: 80 combat clashes between the Armed Forces and the Russian Army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. A total of 80 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on August 12.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on August 12, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Mala Slobidka, Pokrovka, Ugroydy, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Bleshnya settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire today. In addition, the Russians carried out 16 airstrikes, in particular, on Zapsill, Mogrytsia, Vakalivshchyna, Glukhov, Vilshanets, Sinnoy, Velyka Rybytsa, Partizansky, Yunakivets, and Lokna.

According to detailed information, in the Kharkiv direction , the enemy launched three attacks near Tykhi and Vovchansk, where one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, six clashes took place, in particular, in the districts of Berestovo, Stelmakhivka, Hlushkivka, and Novoosynovo. Four of which have been completed, two are still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Makiivka, Nevsky, Terni and Torsky 17 times. The defense forces stopped all Russian attacks.

During the day, three battles were fought in the Siversky direction . The invading army advanced in the direction of Verkhnyokamyanskyi and Spirnyi, where it was defeated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were five clashes near Chasovoy Yar and Bohdanivka. Two battles have been completed, three more are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers increased the number of attacks to eight — they advanced near Zalizny and Toretsk. Half of the attacks have been repelled, four more are ongoing.

In addition, the invaders carried out 12 airstrikes, dropping 22 anti-aircraft missiles in the areas of Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians carried out assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kalinove, Sukha Balka, Elizavetivka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Grodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelanne, and Skuchne. Ukrainian defenders restrained the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 19 attacks out of 25 launched by the enemy. Enemy losses in this direction are being clarified.

Also, the enemy hit Oleksandropol with NARs.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked five times near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Georgiivka.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy also stormed our positions near Vodyanyi, Kostyantynivka and Ugledar five times. Three attacks have been repulsed, two are continuing. The situation is under the control of our troops.

In addition, involving aviation, the enemy hit three anti-aircraft missiles in the Vodyanny district and launched several anti-aircraft missiles in Novodonetsk.

In the Dnieper direction, the Russians were defeated, three times attacking the defensive lines of the Ukrainians on the left bank of the Dnieper.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,080 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: