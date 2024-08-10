The General Staff Latest: AFU repulsed 72 assaults by the Russian army during the day

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 10/08/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, 14 districts of different settlements came under the influence of enemy fire. Among them are Popivka, Ulanovka, Zarutske, Velyka Pisarivka, Karpovychi and Bleshnya.

The enemy is trying to find a weakness in our defense in the Siversky direction. He conducted five attacks near Bilogorivka, Vyimka, and Spirny. Received a hard rebuff. The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army made nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevsky and Makiivka during the day. Six battles ended without success for the enemy, and three, near Nevsky, continue.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units near Stelmakhivka and Berestovoy four times.

In the Kharkiv direction , our soldiers have repelled the enemy's attack in the Vovchansk area. Two more clashes continue there.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders launched eight assaults near Chasovoy Yar and Bila Hora. Three of them have not yet been completed. The enemy suffers losses. Concentrates efforts in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to seven. Our soldiers stopped two of them. Fighting is still going on near New York and Toretsk. This city continues to be subjected to aerial bombardment — there have already been four of them today. And the enemy shelled our positions in the Druzhba area with unguided air missiles — 12 units were fired.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the largest number of clashes occurred. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 25 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of eight different settlements. The largest number of clashes took place near Grodivka and Zhelanny — eight and seven, respectively. Territories near Alexandropol were hit by NARs and KABs.

Eight enemy attacks in the direction of Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Kostyantynivka in the direction of Kurakhiv were completed.

In the Vremivsk direction, a battle near Vodyanyi ended unsuccessfully for the enemy. Russian terrorists used two guided aerial bombs to attack Neskuchny. They were beaten twice by NARs, near Novodonetskyi.