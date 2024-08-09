According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the front 59 times.

What is known about the situation at the front

It is noted that in Kharkiv Oblast , one attack by Russian invaders was repulsed in the Vovchansk region, and another battle is ongoing there.

In the direction of Kupyansk, a battle continues near Tabaivka

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military repelled 6 enemy attacks near Makiivka, Nevsky and Serebryansky forests. Another battle is in progress.

In the direction of Siversk, 9 attempted attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation were recorded in the direction of Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Spirnyi and Vyimka.

Eight enemy attacks were repulsed, and the repulse of the attack of the Russian invaders near Verkhnokamyansk continues.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, 5 enemy assault attempts were recorded on the Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky epodalics. Four attacks by the Russian invaders have already been repelled, and another battle is ongoing.

What is known about the situation in Toretska and Pokrovska districts

In the direction of Toretsk, the number of enemy attacks increased to 12. The occupiers tried to launch an offensive near Bila Hora, Diliivka, New York and Toretsk.

The Armed Forces repulsed 10 enemy attacks. Two more battles are in progress.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the enemy tried to attack 19 times since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne, Zelene Pole and Yasnobrodivka.

12 enemy attacks of the Armed Forces have already been repelled, and seven more are currently being repelled.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked three times near Paraskoviyvka and Kostyantynivka. Two attacks have already been repelled, and one more is being repelled.

In addition, the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vodyanny district. Repelling the enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers conducted one unsuccessful attack in the area of Nova Tokmachka.