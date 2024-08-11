The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 soldiers, 58 artillery systems and a helicopter of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 590,920 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,220 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:

tanks — 8,447 (+6) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,363 (+13) units;

artillery systems — 16,663 (+58) units;

RSZV — 1143 units;

air defense equipment — 918 units;

aircraft — 366 units;

helicopters — 328 (+1) units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,399 (+27) units;

cruise missiles - 2425 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,524 (+71) units;

special equipment — 2800 (+11) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 114 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Makiivka, Terny, as well as in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped seven assault operations near Beilohorivka, Spirny, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers stopped 11 attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses in the areas of Bila Hora, Ivanivsk and Chasovoy Yar. More than 80 percent of all military clashes took place near the latter.