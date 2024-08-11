The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 soldiers, 58 artillery systems and a helicopter of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 soldiers, 58 artillery systems and a helicopter of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 soldiers, 58 artillery systems and a helicopter of the Russian army
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 590,920 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • In a day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 soldiers and 58 artillery systems and helicopters of the Russian army.
  • The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 590,920 soldiers.
  • 114 combat clashes were recorded at the front. Defense forces successfully repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers in the Lyman direction.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped seven assaults in the Seversky direction and 11 enemy attempts in the Kramatorsk direction.
  • The majority of enemy attacks were in the Toretsk direction, where the occupiers tried to break through the defenses in the areas of Severnoy, Zalizny and other settlements.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,220 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,447 (+6) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 16,363 (+13) units;

  • artillery systems — 16,663 (+58) units;

  • RSZV — 1143 units;

  • air defense equipment — 918 units;

  • aircraft — 366 units;

  • helicopters — 328 (+1) units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,399 (+27) units;

  • cruise missiles - 2425 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,524 (+71) units;

  • special equipment — 2800 (+11) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 114 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Makiivka, Terny, as well as in the Serebryansky forest.

  • In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped seven assault operations near Beilohorivka, Spirny, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers stopped 11 attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses in the areas of Bila Hora, Ivanivsk and Chasovoy Yar. More than 80 percent of all military clashes took place near the latter.

  • In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched ten attacks near the settlements of Severnye, Zalizne, Druzhba, New York and Toretsk. He carried out nine airstrikes in one day on Toretsk and the surrounding territories.

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 38 enemy assaults. There were the most of them in the districts of Zhelanne, Grodivka and Vozdvizhenka settlements — ten, eight and five, respectively.

  • In the Kurakhivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka, Karlivka, and Kostiantynivka, where the occupiers tried nine times to break through the defenses of our troops.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Western journalists named the probable targets of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region
Armed Forces tank
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
F-16 fighters in Ukraine. Danish instructors train pilots of the Air Force of the AFU
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
F-16

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?