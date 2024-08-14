The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 21 tanks and 57 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 594,400 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,240 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,476 (+21) units;

armored combat vehicles — 16,402 (+17) units;

artillery systems — 16,821 (+57) units;

RSZV — 1151 (+5) units;

air defense equipment — 921 (+1) units;

aircraft — 366 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,548 (+57) units;

cruise missiles — 2,426 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,710 (+61) units;

special equipment — 2813 (+7) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 134 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv direction, 13 combat clashes took place in the areas of Hlyboke, Liptsi, Tykh and Vovchansk settlements.

The enemy attacked 11 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near Nevsky, Terni, Makiivka and in the Serebrian Forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times near Bila Hora, Ivanivskoye and, most actively, in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 19 attacks near Zalizny, New York and Toretsk.