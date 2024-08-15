The Armed Forces repulsed 58 assault attacks of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders had 165 combat clashes with the occupiers of the Russian Federation. Pokrovsky is currently the hottest destination.

What is the situation at the front?

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian aviation and artillery struck nine enemy positions, destroying four artillery systems, an anti-aircraft vehicle, an ammunition depot and another important object of the occupiers.

Most combat clashes were recorded in the Pokrovsky direction. There, Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 enemy assaults. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Vozdvizhenka and Grodivka, the enemy actively used assault and bombing aircraft.

Active fighting also continues in the Kharkiv, Kupyan, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Siver, Kurakhiv, Vremiv, and Orihiv directions.

In particular, in the Kharkiv direction, four combat clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Sotnytskyi Kozachok.

Nine enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestovo.

The enemy attacked 15 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Nevsky, Terni and Makiivka.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 assaults by Russian invaders near Beilohorivka, Verkhnyokamyansky, Pereizny, Spirny and Viimka

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine