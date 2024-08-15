The Armed Forces repulsed 58 assault attacks of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders had 165 combat clashes with the occupiers of the Russian Federation. Pokrovsky is currently the hottest destination.
Points of attention
- Defense forces struck nine enemy positions, destroying four artillery systems and other important objects of the occupiers.
- Fighting continues in various directions, in particular in Kharkiv, Kupyan, Lyman, and others, where the Ukrainian military actively defends the territory.
- According to the General Staff, the total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine are about 595,000 people, as well as a significant number of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and other equipment.
What is the situation at the front?
According to the General Staff, Ukrainian aviation and artillery struck nine enemy positions, destroying four artillery systems, an anti-aircraft vehicle, an ammunition depot and another important object of the occupiers.
Most combat clashes were recorded in the Pokrovsky direction. There, Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 enemy assaults. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Vozdvizhenka and Grodivka, the enemy actively used assault and bombing aircraft.
Active fighting also continues in the Kharkiv, Kupyan, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Siver, Kurakhiv, Vremiv, and Orihiv directions.
In particular, in the Kharkiv direction, four combat clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Sotnytskyi Kozachok.
Nine enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestovo.
The enemy attacked 15 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Nevsky, Terni and Makiivka.
In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 assaults by Russian invaders near Beilohorivka, Verkhnyokamyansky, Pereizny, Spirny and Viimka
What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
personnel — about 595 thousand 620 (+1 thousand 220) people,
tanks — 8 thousand 484 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,426 (+24) units,
artillery systems — 16 thousand 868 (+47) units,
RSZV — 1 thousand 154 (+3) units,
air defense equipment — 922 (+1) units,
aircraft — 367 (+1) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level — 13 thousand 598 (+50),
cruise missiles — 2,428 (+2),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22 thousand 775 (+65) units,
special equipment - 2 thousand 813 (+0
