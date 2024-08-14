The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have completed the search and destruction of the enemy in Suzhi, Kursk Region.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine completed the search and destruction of the enemy in Suzhi, Kursk region, with the help of an offensive operation.
- The Ukrainian military captured more than 100 Russian soldiers, showing a successful breakthrough on Russian territory.
- The advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region continues, control as of the evening of August 13 reaches about 1,040 square meters. km of territory.
- Russia began withdrawing its troops from Ukraine to deter the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russian Kurshchyna.
Syrskyi reported on the situation in Suzhi, Kursk region of the Russian Federation
Oleksandr Syrskyi also emphasized that the search and destruction of the enemy in the settlement of Suja was completed.
In addition, as the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces reported, the Ukrainian military captured more than 100 captured Russian soldiers.
What is known about the situation in the Kursk region
On the evening of August 13, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi shared the new data.
He reported on the development of events in Kurshchyna to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
According to Sirskyi, despite the difficult and intense fighting, the advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region continues.
It is also worth noting that as of the evening of August 13, Ukraine controls about 1,040 square meters. km of Russian territory
It also became known that Russia has already begun withdrawing part of its troops from Ukraine in order to stop the rapid offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russian Kurshchyna. It is important to understand that in this way the Armed Forces implemented one of the key tasks of their breakthrough.
