The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have completed the search and destruction of the enemy in Suzhi, Kursk Region.

Groups of the Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the territory of the Kursk region. Since the beginning of the current day, the troops have advanced in separate directions from 1 to 2 kilometers. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Oleksandr Syrskyi also emphasized that the search and destruction of the enemy in the settlement of Suja was completed.

In addition, as the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces reported, the Ukrainian military captured more than 100 captured Russian soldiers.

What is known about the situation in the Kursk region

On the evening of August 13, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi shared the new data.

He reported on the development of events in Kurshchyna to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

According to Sirskyi, despite the difficult and intense fighting, the advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region continues.

It is also worth noting that as of the evening of August 13, Ukraine controls about 1,040 square meters. km of Russian territory

It also became known that Russia has already begun withdrawing part of its troops from Ukraine in order to stop the rapid offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russian Kurshchyna. It is important to understand that in this way the Armed Forces implemented one of the key tasks of their breakthrough.