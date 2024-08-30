General Staff Latest: the Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions of the front remain the most active

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on 30/08/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

According to detailed information, today the areas of Druzhba, Romashkove, Sopych, Kucherivka, Novovasylivka, Pokrovka, Mezenivka, Khrinivka, Luhivka, Slavhorod, Nova Huta, Studenok, Porozok, Klyusy, Timofiivka, Stara Huta, Rudak were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire. , Chuykivka.

In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles on Sumy, Glukhov and Sosnivka.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks near Vyimka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Verkhnokamyansk. One battle continues. The situation is under the control of our troops.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy stormed 13 times near Tverdokhlibovo, Novosergiivka, Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevsky, and Novosadovo. Twelve attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian defenders, one is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out 18 offensive operations near Synkivka, Kolisnikivka, Novoosynovo, Lozova, Andriivka, Stelmakhivka. At this time, six attacks continue.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice stormed the defensive lines of our units near Pletenivka and Vovchansk, where one attack is still ongoing. In addition, the Russians made two strikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the regions of Hoptivka and Semenivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy advanced six times in the direction of Kalynyvka, Chasovoy Yar, Stupochky, Ivanivskyi, and Andriivka. Five attacks have been stopped, one is continuing. The Russian occupiers also carried out two airstrikes, on Chasovoy Yar and Dmitrivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders tried ten times to dislodge our units from their positions near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Nine clashes have been completed, one is ongoing. The aggressor's aircraft struck with NARs near Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians carried out 36 assaults in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvizhenka, Grodivka, Karlivka, Novogrodivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka settlements. The defense forces of Ukraine restrained the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 28 attacks, currently eight battles are still going on. Enemy losses in this direction are being clarified.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked 14 times near Ukranian, Halytsynivka, Georgiivka, and Kostyantynivka. Ten attempts of the enemy to advance have been repulsed, four are still in progress.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions near Vodyanyi and Ugledar five times to no avail. In addition, by involving aviation, the invaders shot down two anti-aircraft missiles near Sadovoi, and also launched anti-aircraft missiles at Yehorivka and Sweetkoy.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy carried out an offensive action near Robotyny. Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack.