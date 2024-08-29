General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 98 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day on August 29, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 98. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular anti-aircraft missiles, and carry out attacks in all directions, especially actively on Pokrovsky.
Current situation in different directions of the front
Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/29/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of the northern regions of Ukraine. The areas of the settlements of Bratenytsia, Druzhba, Bobylivka, Dmytrivka, Progress, Studenok, Ponomarenki and Khrinivka were affected by enemy shelling. Vodolagi, Bilopillya, Mykytivka and Bondarivshchyna were attacked by enemy air bombs. Currently, we know of five airstrikes using 16 air defense systems. Also, the aggressor aviation does not stop bombing its territory, carrying out 11 airstrikes today, dropping 16 air bombs on the Kursk region.
Two combat clashes took place today in the Kharkiv direction . Our troops stood in the way of the Russian attack in the Vovchansk region. The repulse of another enemy assault continues in the same location.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near the settlements of Sinkivka, Kolisnikivka and Lozova. Five more attacks continue near Myasozharivka, Kolisnikivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Lozova.
In the Lyman direction, an enemy attack continues near Makiivka. Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces in this direction have already repelled 12 assaults of the aggressor near Tverdokhlibovo, Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, Torsky and in Serebryansk forest.
In the Siverskyi direction, the occupiers failed in three attempts to storm our positions near Verkhnokamyanskyi and Vyimka. At present, two clashes are still ongoing.
In the area of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasovoy Yar in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy with the support of aviation is trying to advance on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, four attacks were repulsed.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops nine times. Currently, fighting continues near Toretsk and Sukhoi Balka.
It is the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction. Fierce battles are taking place in the districts of Vozdvizhenka, Zeleny Polya, Myrolyubivka, Grodivka, Novogrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka, and Mykhailivka. So far, the enemy has made 23 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.
In the Kurakhiv direction, six skirmishes continue in the Krasnohorivka area. Eleven enemy assaults were repulsed near Georgiivka and Kostyantynivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, two enemy assaults in the direction of Kostyantynivka were repulsed. At the same time, the enemy does not stop trying to break through our defenses in the direction of Vugledar and Vodyanyi, where six enemy attacks are currently underway.
In the Orihiv direction, three unsuccessful enemy attacks were repulsed by our defenders near Malaya Tokmachka and Robotyny.
In the Dnieper direction, active actions of the occupiers have not yet been noted.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,200 Russian invaders during the day of August 28, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,571 (+3) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,699 (+18) units;
artillery systems — 17,549 (+27) units;
RSZV — 1174 units;
air defense equipment — 939 (+1) units;
aircraft — 368 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,369 (+21) units;
cruise missiles — 2,556 (+3), units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,706 (+52) units;
special equipment — 2965 (+15) units.
