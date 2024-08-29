General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 98 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/29/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of the northern regions of Ukraine. The areas of the settlements of Bratenytsia, Druzhba, Bobylivka, Dmytrivka, Progress, Studenok, Ponomarenki and Khrinivka were affected by enemy shelling. Vodolagi, Bilopillya, Mykytivka and Bondarivshchyna were attacked by enemy air bombs. Currently, we know of five airstrikes using 16 air defense systems. Also, the aggressor aviation does not stop bombing its territory, carrying out 11 airstrikes today, dropping 16 air bombs on the Kursk region.

Two combat clashes took place today in the Kharkiv direction . Our troops stood in the way of the Russian attack in the Vovchansk region. The repulse of another enemy assault continues in the same location.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near the settlements of Sinkivka, Kolisnikivka and Lozova. Five more attacks continue near Myasozharivka, Kolisnikivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman direction, an enemy attack continues near Makiivka. Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces in this direction have already repelled 12 assaults of the aggressor near Tverdokhlibovo, Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, Torsky and in Serebryansk forest.

In the Siverskyi direction, the occupiers failed in three attempts to storm our positions near Verkhnokamyanskyi and Vyimka. At present, two clashes are still ongoing.

In the area of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasovoy Yar in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy with the support of aviation is trying to advance on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, four attacks were repulsed.