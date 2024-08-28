General Staff Latest: AFU repulsed 23 attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on August 28, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

The border regions of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from Russian airstrikes. In particular, terrorists used guided air bombs in Pustohorod, Bilopyll, Gorily and Basivka districts. Civil infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation also suffers from shelling and airstrikes by the Russian army.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out nine assaults near Ivanivsky, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka. Near the last populated place, two strikes were made by unguided air missiles.

In the Lymansky direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Novoehorivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, and Novosadovo. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled eight attacks.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers twice stormed the positions of our units in the districts of Liptsi and Vovchansk. The battle continues. The situation is under control. Also, the enemy was hit by NARs from the weapons of helicopters near Kozachai Lopan, Alisivka and Kudiivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks is currently 13. Today, the enemy attacked in the areas of Severnoy, Druzhba, Toretsk, New York and Nelipivka. Fighting near Nelipivka is currently still going on in three locations. The aggressor's aircraft struck the settlement of Druzhba with unguided air missiles.

At this time, the largest number of clashes was recorded in the Pokrovsky direction. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 34 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the districts of eleven different settlements. Almost half of all clashes took place near Selidovoy and Novogrodivka. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have already repelled a total of 23 enemy attacks in the direction. Others continue. The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked our units 22 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ukrainka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Karlivka. Almost half of the clashes are ongoing — fierce battles, in particular, are now taking place near Karlivka.

In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders twice attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Kostyantynivka and Vodyanyi. Aviation was used five times for strikes by NARs on Vugledar and Yegorivka.

In the Orihiv direction, Stepove was hit by two anti-tank missiles. The occupiers also conducted two assaults near Robotyny and Novodanilivka.