The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 612,390 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,200 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,571 (+3) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,699 (+18) units;

artillery systems — 17,549 (+27) units;

RSZV — 1174 units;

air defense equipment — 939 (+1) units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,369 (+21) units;

cruise missiles — 2556 (+3), units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,706 (+52) units;

special equipment — 2965 (+15) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 195 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

Two enemy-initiated combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction. Fighting took place in the areas of the settlements of Liptsi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combat clashes per day reached twenty-three. Defense forces repelled attacks in Stelmakhivka, Kruglyakivka, Sinkivka, and Kolisnikivka districts.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops stopped 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadovo, Makiivka, Nevsky, and Novoyehorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers nullified 11 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the districts of Hryhorivka, Ivanivskyi, Bila Hora, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

Twenty-one times the enemy tried to advance in the Toretsk direction. He was active in the districts of Severnye, Druzhba, Toretsk, New York and, most actively, near Nelipivka. He hit Toretsk seven times with thirteen guided aerial bombs.