Anti-aircraft guns of the Armed Forces shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Kramatorsk direction with MANPADS.

The Armed Forces shot down another Su-25 of the Russian army

According to the military, the Russian plane tried to attack the positions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

However, with an accurate shot from MANPADS, our soldiers landed the Su-25. The incident took place in the Kramatorsk direction.

From today, there is one less aircraft in the Russian attack aircraft. Its ruins decorate the landscapes of Donetsk. Congratulations to the Lytsarskaya Brigade for opening an account of the downed Russian "players", says the message of "Khortytskyi Viter". Share

Fighters of the 28th Ombre added that the fate of the crew of the Russian plane is still unknown. However, the military emphasized that they know for sure that one problem "for our infantry" has become less.

This is not the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shot down a Su-25 of the Russian army

On July 7, Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Mark Bezruchko was shot down by a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region.

In Donetsk region, anti-aircraft fighters shot down a Russian Su-25. In the Pokrovsky direction, our Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was firing at the positions of units of the Defense Forces.

It is noted that it was the anti-aircraft soldiers of the separate mechanized brigade named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchka who landed another Su-25 attack aircraft, "which is now burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas."

Also, on July 23, the Ukrainian military shot down a Su-25 plane of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.