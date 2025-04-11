General Staff: there have been 75 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance and are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into the country. To date, 75 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have engaged in 75 combat clashes with the Russian Army, demonstrating steadfast resistance against the invaders.
- Despite numerous attempts by the Russian occupiers to break through in various directions, the Ukrainian military has successfully repelled attacks and held their ground.
- Operational information from the General Staff highlights ongoing clashes in different sectors, such as Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Novopavliv, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Dnieper, emphasizing the intensity of the conflict.
Current situation on the front on April 11
Operational information as of 16:00 11.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Golubivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove, and three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nadiya, Hrekivka, Nove, and Katerynivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, our defenders are repelling an enemy attack in the Ivano-Daryivka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel two assaults by Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to break through in the Kurdyumivka and Orikhovo-Vasylivka areas.
In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks by the occupiers near Dachny, Druzhba, and Toretsk, and another combat clash is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Tarasivka, Elizavetivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Nadiivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 24 enemy attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. The settlement of Bahatyr was subjected to air strikes.
In the Novopavliv direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Rozlyv and Rozdolne.
In the Hulyaipil direction, three clashes with the enemy took place in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Novosilka, and Burlatske.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Maly Shcherbaky.
On the Dnieper direction, the enemy tried three times to approach the positions of our defenders, but was unsuccessful.
Ten clashes have taken place in the Kursk sector since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 25 air strikes, dropping 41 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 259 artillery attacks, including 16 from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-