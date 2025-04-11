General Staff: there have been 75 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 11.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks by the occupiers near Dachny, Druzhba, and Toretsk, and another combat clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel two assaults by Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to break through in the Kurdyumivka and Orikhovo-Vasylivka areas.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders are repelling an enemy attack in the Ivano-Daryivka area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nadiya, Hrekivka, Nove, and Katerynivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Golubivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove, and three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Tarasivka, Elizavetivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Nadiivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 24 enemy attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. The settlement of Bahatyr was subjected to air strikes.

In the Novopavliv direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Rozlyv and Rozdolne.

In the Hulyaipil direction, three clashes with the enemy took place in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Novosilka, and Burlatske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Maly Shcherbaky.

On the Dnieper direction, the enemy tried three times to approach the positions of our defenders, but was unsuccessful.