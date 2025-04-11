The AFU announced the worsening of the situation on the Toretsk direction of the front

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops are not reducing artillery activity, while increased reconnaissance activity of enemy drones is being recorded, and the enemy has also increased its aviation component.

The situation on the Toretsk front has worsened

This was announced by the spokesman for the Luhansk OTU, Dmytro Zaporozhets, on television.

In the Torets direction, the enemy is actively pressing, using all components. Artillery activity is not decreasing, reconnaissance activity of drones has increased, the aviation component has increased, and damage is inflicted using anti-aircraft missiles along logistical routes, including.

He noted that Russian troops are trying to use flanking assault operations. They have also increased their activity in the area of Panteleimonovka, which belongs to the Torets direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there is currently no activity in assault operations, but the enemy's activity there in terms of using artillery is not decreasing, and it is also not decreasing, but on the contrary, the activity in terms of personnel movement measures is increasing, as well as the largest number of records of personnel negotiations regarding movement from one area or another.

Zaporozhets also reported that in the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces are recording logistical measures to transport ammunition, provisions, and discharges from UAVs.

The enemy is actively accumulating there now and, most likely, is planning some further assault actions there, using more manpower. Perhaps some mechanized component will be added over time, but we have not recorded such a component at the moment.

He said that over the past 24 hours, 33 clashes have occurred in the operational zone of the Luhansk OTU, 25 of which were in the Toretsk direction and 8 in the Siversk direction.