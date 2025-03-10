The Toretsk direction has become the hottest on the front — what's happening

Operational information as of 16:00 10.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border areas of settlements in Ukraine suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Popivka, Khodyne, Dmytrivka, Ulanov in Sumy region; Karpovichi in Chernihiv region; and Vidrozhdenivske in Kharkiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults near Vovchansk, one battle is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike with guided bombs on the Malaya Vovchaya area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance towards our positions in the areas of Lozova, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Boguslavka five times during the day, but was repulsed.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to nine in the Lymansky direction. It attacked near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Novolubivka, and Torske, and one battle is still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy has already launched nine attacks today, eight of which have been repelled by Ukrainian soldiers. The occupiers' units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repel one enemy attack in the direction of Bila Hora.