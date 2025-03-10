The Toretsk direction has become the hottest on the front — what's happening

Since the beginning of the day, 84 clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders are facing intense clashes, repelling numerous attacks by Russian troops in various directions.
- The enemy's aggressive actions extend to border areas of settlements in regions such as Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv.
- Despite the challenges, Ukrainian forces have successfully repulsed enemy assaults in multiple directions and continue to hold strategic positions.
Current situation on the front on March 10
Operational information as of 16:00 10.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border areas of settlements in Ukraine suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Popivka, Khodyne, Dmytrivka, Ulanov in Sumy region; Karpovichi in Chernihiv region; and Vidrozhdenivske in Kharkiv region.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults near Vovchansk, one battle is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike with guided bombs on the Malaya Vovchaya area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance towards our positions in the areas of Lozova, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Boguslavka five times during the day, but was repulsed.
The aggressor increased the number of attacks to nine in the Lymansky direction. It attacked near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Novolubivka, and Torske, and one battle is still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy has already launched nine attacks today, eight of which have been repelled by Ukrainian soldiers. The occupiers' units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repel one enemy attack in the direction of Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor tried to advance 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Kurdyumivka, Krymske, Druzhba, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka. Seven clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy launched clashes of varying intensity 14 times. Our defenders repelled all attacks in the areas of the settlements of Valentynivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka and Andriivka. Enemy aviation struck with KABs at Leontovychi and Zvirovo.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Rozlyv, Skudne, Burlatske and in the direction of Vesely. Five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction , in the Novosilka and Pryvilne areas, three clashes have now ended, three more attacks by the invaders are continuing. At the same time, the settlements of Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Novodarivka, Hulyaipol and Zaliznychne were subjected to airstrikes by KABs and unguided missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders advanced five times near Novodanylivka, Pyatikhatki, and in the direction of Stepovoye, three clashes are still ongoing. Mala Tokmachka was hit by the NARs.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of our defenders. Lviv suffered from an airstrike by the Ukrainian Air Force.
In Kursk , Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out 14 air strikes, dropping 24 anti-aircraft missiles, and also launched 158 artillery shells, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.
