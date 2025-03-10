The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

In the 24 hours from March 9 to 10, the army of Russian invaders lost 1,190 soldiers, 40 armored combat vehicles, and 241 unmanned aerial vehicles in the war with Ukraine.

  • In a 24-hour period, the army of Russian invaders lost 1,190 soldiers, 40 armored combat vehicles, and 241 unmanned aerial vehicles in the war with Ukraine.
  • Total combat losses of the Russian army from February 24, 2022, to March 10, 2025, include a significant number of military equipment and personnel.
  • The enemy's losses include personnel casualties, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, ships, submarines, and various equipment.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/10/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 886,320 (+1,190) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,292 (+18) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,400 (+40) units;

  • artillery systems — 24,271 (+65) units;

  • MLRS — 1311 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1102 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 370 units;

  • helicopters — 331 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 28,603 (+241) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,120 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40,071 (+138) units;

  • special equipment — 3773 units.

