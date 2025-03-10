The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

In the 24 hours from March 9 to 10, the army of Russian invaders lost 1,190 soldiers, 40 armored combat vehicles, and 241 unmanned aerial vehicles in the war with Ukraine.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/10/25 were approximately: