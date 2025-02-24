The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, from February 23 to 24, the Russian army lost 1,050 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, over exactly three years of full-scale invasion, the enemy's losses amount to 868,230 soldiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/24/25 were approximately:

