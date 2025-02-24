The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, from February 23 to 24, the Russian army lost 1,050 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, over exactly three years of full-scale invasion, the enemy's losses amount to 868,230 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Russian army has suffered substantial losses in the war against Ukraine, with 1,050 soldiers lost in just 24 hours.
- Over three years of full-scale invasion, the enemy's combat losses have reached a staggering total of over 868,230 soldiers.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported losses not only in soldiers but also in various military equipment such as tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft, and more.
Russia lost over 860,000 soldiers in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/24/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 868,230 (+1,050) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,177 (+9) units;
armored combat vehicles — 21,157 (+6) units;
artillery systems — 23,626 (+44) units;
MLRS — 1299 (+3) units;
air defense systems — 1081 units;
aircraft — 370 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 26,645 (+217) units;
cruise missiles — 3064 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 38,444 (+110) units;
special equipment — 3757 units.
More on the topic
