The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia lost
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, from February 23 to 24, the Russian army lost 1,050 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, over exactly three years of full-scale invasion, the enemy's losses amount to 868,230 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army has suffered substantial losses in the war against Ukraine, with 1,050 soldiers lost in just 24 hours.
  • Over three years of full-scale invasion, the enemy's combat losses have reached a staggering total of over 868,230 soldiers.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported losses not only in soldiers but also in various military equipment such as tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft, and more.

Russia lost over 860,000 soldiers in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/24/25 were approximately:

Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

  • personnel — about 868,230 (+1,050) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,177 (+9) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,157 (+6) units;

  • artillery systems — 23,626 (+44) units;

  • MLRS — 1299 (+3) units;

  • air defense systems — 1081 units;

  • aircraft — 370 units;

  • helicopters — 331 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 26,645 (+217) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3064 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 38,444 (+110) units;

  • special equipment — 3757 units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff reports large-scale losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 9, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?