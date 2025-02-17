The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, from February 16 to 17, the Russian army lost 1,530 soldiers, more than 50 armored combat vehicles, and 149 units of automotive equipment in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/17/25 were approximately: