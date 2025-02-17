The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russian occupiers
Over the past 24 hours, from February 16 to 17, the Russian army lost 1,530 soldiers, more than 50 armored combat vehicles, and 149 units of automotive equipment in the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army suffered a significant blow in the war against Ukraine, with 1,530 soldiers lost in just 24 hours.
  • Over the period from 02/24/22 to 02/17/25, the total losses of the Russian occupiers include an alarming number of casualties and equipment losses.

Russia lost 1,530 soldiers in a day in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/17/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 859,920 (+1,530) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,089 (+16) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,063 (+52) units;

  • artillery systems — 23,222 (+37) units;

  • MLRS — 1283 units;

  • air defense systems — 1067 units;

  • aircraft — 370 units;

  • helicopters — 331 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 25,505 (+128) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,063 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 37,605 (+149) units;

  • special equipment — 3750 (+1) units.

