Over the past 24 hours, from February 16 to 17, the Russian army lost 1,530 soldiers, more than 50 armored combat vehicles, and 149 units of automotive equipment in the war against Ukraine.
Russia lost 1,530 soldiers in a day in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/17/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 859,920 (+1,530) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,089 (+16) units;
armored combat vehicles — 21,063 (+52) units;
artillery systems — 23,222 (+37) units;
MLRS — 1283 units;
air defense systems — 1067 units;
aircraft — 370 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 25,505 (+128) units;
cruise missiles — 3,063 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 37,605 (+149) units;
special equipment — 3750 (+1) units.
