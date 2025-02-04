The General Staff of the AFU reports large-scale losses of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff of the AFU reports large-scale losses of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 4, 2025
Читати українською

During February 3, the losses of the Russian occupiers in manpower amounted to 1,270 people. In addition, the Ukrainian defenders neutralized 18 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, as well as 66 artillery systems.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian missile forces and artillery struck areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, destroying two command posts of the Russian army.
  • According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out over 6,000 attacks on February 3 alone.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 4, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/04/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 842,930 (+1,270) people,

  • tanks — 9,938 (+18) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,709 (+24) units,

  • artillery systems — 22,655 (+66) units,

  • MLRS — 1,269 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 24,003 (+92),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35,921 (+123) units,

  • special equipment — 3733 (+2).

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that on February 3, 110 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army carried out 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 139 anti-aircraft missiles, and used 2,241 kamikaze drones.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over six thousand attacks, 138 of them with MLRS.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Borova, Bochkovo, Pishchane, Baranivka, Zagryzove, Kindrashivka, Zeleny Gay in the Kharkiv region; Siversk, Zakitne, Toretsk, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Udachne, Odradne, Bahatyr, Rozlyv, Novy Komar, Novopil in the Donetsk region.

During February 3, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two command posts, three artillery systems, as well as two electronic warfare stations of the Russian army.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain will provide Ukraine with 2 billion pounds for the purchase of air defense
Denis Shmyhal
UK flag
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the war in 100 days. Trump's action plan revealed
Trump's team claims it has a solid plan
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Guns for Metals. What Trump Really Offers Ukraine
Trump offers Ukraine a new deal

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?