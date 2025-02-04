The General Staff of the AFU reports large-scale losses of the Russian army

During February 3, the losses of the Russian occupiers in manpower amounted to 1,270 people. In addition, the Ukrainian defenders neutralized 18 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, as well as 66 artillery systems.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 4, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/04/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 842,930 (+1,270) people,

tanks — 9,938 (+18) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,709 (+24) units,

artillery systems — 22,655 (+66) units,

MLRS — 1,269 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 24,003 (+92),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35,921 (+123) units,

special equipment — 3733 (+2).

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that on February 3, 110 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army carried out 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 139 anti-aircraft missiles, and used 2,241 kamikaze drones.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over six thousand attacks, 138 of them with MLRS.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Borova, Bochkovo, Pishchane, Baranivka, Zagryzove, Kindrashivka, Zeleny Gay in the Kharkiv region; Siversk, Zakitne, Toretsk, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Udachne, Odradne, Bahatyr, Rozlyv, Novy Komar, Novopil in the Donetsk region. Share

During February 3, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two command posts, three artillery systems, as well as two electronic warfare stations of the Russian army.