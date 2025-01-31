As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted, the government has submitted to the Rada a draft law on the ratification of the Framework Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, aimed at the development of defense production.
Points of attention
- The military agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain includes a 2 billion pound fund for the purchase of air defense systems and missiles, as well as the establishment of repair bases for military equipment.
- The 100-year partnership agreement focuses on enhancing defense capabilities, supporting Ukraine in NATO membership, strengthening maritime security, and promoting economic and trade ties for sustainable development.
- Key aspects of the agreement involve cooperation in science, technology, energy, combating information threats, and utilizing socio-cultural ties for mutual benefit.
- The agreement showcases a comprehensive approach to enhancing bilateral relations by extending cooperation to areas such as justice, prosecution, migration issues, and the transition to clean energy.
- The partnership agreement underscores the commitment of both countries to strengthen defense capabilities, achieve consensus on Ukraine's NATO membership, and counteract foreign information manipulation and interference.
What does the military agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain entail?
The Prime Minister emphasized that these repair bases will be located in Ukraine.
What is known about the historic agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain?
Ukraine and Britain have signed a 100-year partnership agreement. The agreement will be in effect for the next 100 years unless either party wants to withdraw from it.
Following the signing, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the transfer of 150 artillery guns and a Gravehawk mobile air defense system to Ukraine. He also said that in 2025, Britain would provide Ukraine with more military assistance "than ever before."
The relevant document will promote military cooperation between countries in maritime security through a new structure to strengthen security in the Baltic, Black and Azov Seas and deter Russian aggression.
It will also bring together experts to develop scientific and technological partnerships in areas such as health and disease, agricultural technology, space and drones, as well as to build friendships through educational projects.
In addition, a new British-developed grain inspection scheme will be launched to track stolen grain from occupied Ukrainian territories.
Strengthening defense capabilities.
Strengthening security and achieving consensus on Ukraine's membership in NATO.
Building partnerships in the field of maritime security.
Strengthening economic and trade cooperation.
Strengthening cooperation in the field of energy, climate and the transition to clean energy.
Strengthening cooperation in the field of justice and prosecution.
Counteracting foreign information manipulation and interference.
Strengthening our positions as leaders in science, technology and innovation.
Using the potential of socio-cultural ties.
Cooperation on migration issues.
