As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted, the government has submitted to the Rada a draft law on the ratification of the Framework Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, aimed at the development of defense production.

What does the military agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain entail?

Under this agreement, the United Kingdom will provide us with up to 2 billion pounds for the purchase of air defense systems, air defense missiles, as well as for the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons, Shmyhal explained. Share

The Prime Minister emphasized that these repair bases will be located in Ukraine.

"We are grateful to the Government and people of Great Britain for supporting us on our path to victory," the Prime Minister added. Share

What is known about the historic agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain?

Ukraine and Britain have signed a 100-year partnership agreement. The agreement will be in effect for the next 100 years unless either party wants to withdraw from it.

Following the signing, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the transfer of 150 artillery guns and a Gravehawk mobile air defense system to Ukraine. He also said that in 2025, Britain would provide Ukraine with more military assistance "than ever before."

The relevant document will promote military cooperation between countries in maritime security through a new structure to strengthen security in the Baltic, Black and Azov Seas and deter Russian aggression.

It will also bring together experts to develop scientific and technological partnerships in areas such as health and disease, agricultural technology, space and drones, as well as to build friendships through educational projects.

In addition, a new British-developed grain inspection scheme will be launched to track stolen grain from occupied Ukrainian territories.