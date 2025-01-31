Britain will provide Ukraine with 2 billion pounds for the purchase of air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Britain will provide Ukraine with 2 billion pounds for the purchase of air defense

Denis Shmyhal
UK flag
Читати українською

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted, the government has submitted to the Rada a draft law on the ratification of the Framework Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, aimed at the development of defense production.

Points of attention

  • The military agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain includes a 2 billion pound fund for the purchase of air defense systems and missiles, as well as the establishment of repair bases for military equipment.
  • The 100-year partnership agreement focuses on enhancing defense capabilities, supporting Ukraine in NATO membership, strengthening maritime security, and promoting economic and trade ties for sustainable development.
  • Key aspects of the agreement involve cooperation in science, technology, energy, combating information threats, and utilizing socio-cultural ties for mutual benefit.
  • The agreement showcases a comprehensive approach to enhancing bilateral relations by extending cooperation to areas such as justice, prosecution, migration issues, and the transition to clean energy.
  • The partnership agreement underscores the commitment of both countries to strengthen defense capabilities, achieve consensus on Ukraine's NATO membership, and counteract foreign information manipulation and interference.

What does the military agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain entail?

Under this agreement, the United Kingdom will provide us with up to 2 billion pounds for the purchase of air defense systems, air defense missiles, as well as for the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons, Shmyhal explained.

The Prime Minister emphasized that these repair bases will be located in Ukraine.

"We are grateful to the Government and people of Great Britain for supporting us on our path to victory," the Prime Minister added.

What is known about the historic agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain?

Ukraine and Britain have signed a 100-year partnership agreement. The agreement will be in effect for the next 100 years unless either party wants to withdraw from it.

Following the signing, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the transfer of 150 artillery guns and a Gravehawk mobile air defense system to Ukraine. He also said that in 2025, Britain would provide Ukraine with more military assistance "than ever before."

The relevant document will promote military cooperation between countries in maritime security through a new structure to strengthen security in the Baltic, Black and Azov Seas and deter Russian aggression.

It will also bring together experts to develop scientific and technological partnerships in areas such as health and disease, agricultural technology, space and drones, as well as to build friendships through educational projects.

In addition, a new British-developed grain inspection scheme will be launched to track stolen grain from occupied Ukrainian territories.

  • Strengthening defense capabilities.

  • Strengthening security and achieving consensus on Ukraine's membership in NATO.

  • Building partnerships in the field of maritime security.

  • Strengthening economic and trade cooperation.

  • Strengthening cooperation in the field of energy, climate and the transition to clean energy.

  • Strengthening cooperation in the field of justice and prosecution.

  • Counteracting foreign information manipulation and interference.

  • Strengthening our positions as leaders in science, technology and innovation.

  • Using the potential of socio-cultural ties.

  • Cooperation on migration issues.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
2024 was a fatal year for the Russian army — data from the British Ministry of Defense
UK Ministry of Defence
The Russian Army broke a new anti-record
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
British intelligence announced the expansion of the Russian army's bridgehead near Kupyansk
Ministry of Defence
The Russian occupiers
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain adopts new sanctions against Belarus after presidential "elections"
Government of Great Britain
Britain

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?