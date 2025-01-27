Britain adopts new sanctions against Belarus after presidential "elections"

The UK government imposed new sanctions against Belarus on January 27. The sanctions list includes six individuals and three companies.

Britain has adopted new sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists

It is noted that the sanctions are aimed at the heads of institutions responsible for serious human rights violations and companies in the Belarusian defense sector that support Russia's war in Ukraine.

The sanctions were imposed against the head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Igor Karpenko. They are a response to the fraudulent presidential elections in Belarus.

Sanctions have also been imposed against the heads of institutions responsible for human rights violations in the country.

"The world has grown accustomed to Lukashenko's cynical imitation of democracy in Belarus, while in reality he brutally suppresses civil society and opposition voices to consolidate his power. The UK, together with our partners, will continue to stand with the people of Belarus and expose those who deny them their legitimate right to freedom and democracy," said British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Share

Among the individuals sanctioned today are:

Igor Karpenko is the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus.

Viktor Dubrovka is the head of the Belarusian correctional institution "Correctional Colony No. 11", Volkovysk.

Pavel Kazakov is the head of the Belarusian correctional institution "Prison No. 1", Grodno.

Andriy Tsedryk is the head of pre-trial detention center (SIZO) No. 1, Minsk.

Andriy Ananenko is the head of the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption.

Mykhailo Bedunkevych is Deputy Head of the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption.

Today, three Belarusian defense sector enterprises were subject to sanctions:

OJSC "ALEVKURP" is a company affiliated with the government of Belarus, specializing in the research, development and production of radar systems and weapons control systems.

OJSC "Legmash Plant" is a Belarusian company that produces ammunition for the Belarusian defense sector.

KB "Unmanned Helicopters" (UAVHeli) is a Belarusian developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"Elections" in Belarus: what is known

On January 26, the so-called presidential "elections" were held in Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko nominated himself for the seventh time.

European leaders reacted sharply to these events. In particular, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Belarusians were effectively left with no choice.

Meanwhile, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus, Igor Karpenko, reported that 86.82% of voters voted for the self-proclaimed head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, in the so-called "elections."

According to preliminary data, each "presidential candidate" received the following number of votes: