Britain adopts new sanctions against Belarus after presidential "elections"

The UK government imposed new sanctions against Belarus on January 27. The sanctions list includes six individuals and three companies.
Points of attention
- Britain imposed new sanctions against Belarus following the controversial presidential 'elections' deemed fraudulent by international critics.
- The sanctions target individuals such as the head of the Central Election Commission and heads of correctional institutions responsible for human rights violations.
- In addition, three Belarusian defense sector enterprises supporting Russia's war against Ukraine were also sanctioned by the UK.
- The British government, along with its partners, aims to support the people of Belarus and hold accountable those who suppress freedom and democracy.
- The response to the so-called 'elections' in Belarus reflects international condemnation and efforts to address human rights violations and fraudulent practices.
It is noted that the sanctions are aimed at the heads of institutions responsible for serious human rights violations and companies in the Belarusian defense sector that support Russia's war in Ukraine.
The sanctions were imposed against the head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Igor Karpenko. They are a response to the fraudulent presidential elections in Belarus.
Sanctions have also been imposed against the heads of institutions responsible for human rights violations in the country.
Among the individuals sanctioned today are:
Igor Karpenko is the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus.
Viktor Dubrovka is the head of the Belarusian correctional institution "Correctional Colony No. 11", Volkovysk.
Pavel Kazakov is the head of the Belarusian correctional institution "Prison No. 1", Grodno.
Andriy Tsedryk is the head of pre-trial detention center (SIZO) No. 1, Minsk.
Andriy Ananenko is the head of the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption.
Mykhailo Bedunkevych is Deputy Head of the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption.
Today, three Belarusian defense sector enterprises were subject to sanctions:
OJSC "ALEVKURP" is a company affiliated with the government of Belarus, specializing in the research, development and production of radar systems and weapons control systems.
OJSC "Legmash Plant" is a Belarusian company that produces ammunition for the Belarusian defense sector.
KB "Unmanned Helicopters" (UAVHeli) is a Belarusian developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
"Elections" in Belarus: what is known
On January 26, the so-called presidential "elections" were held in Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko nominated himself for the seventh time.
European leaders reacted sharply to these events. In particular, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Belarusians were effectively left with no choice.
Meanwhile, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus, Igor Karpenko, reported that 86.82% of voters voted for the self-proclaimed head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, in the so-called "elections."
According to preliminary data, each "presidential candidate" received the following number of votes:
Oleg Haidukevych — 2.02%;
Anna Kanopatska — 1.86%;
Alexander Lukashenko — 86.82%;
Serhiy Syrankov — 3.21%;
Oleksandr Khyzhnyak — 1.74%;
Against all — 3.60%.
