The Central Election Commission of Belarus has published the list of candidates for the presidential elections to be held on January 26, 2025.

The list includes, in particular, self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko, as well as Oleg Haidukevych, Serhiy Syrankov, Anna Kanapatska, and Oleksandr Khyzhnyak.

According to the CEC:

Alexander Lukashenko was supported by 2,518,145 citizens.

Oleg Haidukevych, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, received 134,472 signatures.

Sergey Syrankov, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, has 125,577 signatures.

Anna Kanapatska, an individual entrepreneur, secured the support of 121,077 voters.

Oleksandr Khyzhnyak, head of the Republican Party of Labor and Justice, collected 112,779 signatures.

The international community has not recognized elections in Belarus as legitimate since 1996. If Lukashenko is re-elected, it will be his seventh presidential term.

By the way, 70-year-old Alexander Lukashenko has been ruling the country for 30 years. None of the presidential elections (2001, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020), except for the first one (1994), have been recognized as free and fair at the international level.

Thanks to Ukraine's victory, Belarus will also be able to become free

Pavlo "Dziadzka" Shurmey is convinced that immediately after the Armed Forces of Ukraine finally defeat the Russian army, Belarusians will have a window of opportunity - they will finally be able to defend the independence of their homeland, and the people will return power to their hands.

To make this happen as quickly as possible, thousands of Belarusian volunteers joined the defense of Ukraine in its war against the Russian Federation.

The acting commander of the Kalinovsky Regiment also warned that Russia, in whatever form it exists, will always hinder the development of both Ukraine and Belarus.