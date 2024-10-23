The Central Election Commission of Belarus has scheduled the next presidential election for January 26, 2025. Instead, the Kremlin said that already ready to send security forces in case of protests in the country.

In Belarus, the date of Lukashenka's next election has been set

Elections in Belarus were scheduled for January 26, 2025, which was announced at a meeting of the House of Representatives.

Ihor Karpenko, the head of the Central Committee of Belarus, said that the commission is fully ready to start the election campaign.

At the same time, the democratic forces of Belarus have repeatedly declared their intention to seek non-recognition of these elections at the international level.

We will remind that the elections of August 9, 2020 caused the largest protests in the history of the country. Many detained protesters are still in Belarusian prisons.

The results of these elections, where the CEC declared Oleksandr Lukashenka the winner with 80% support, were not recognized by a number of countries around the world.

By the way, 70-year-old Oleksandr Lukashenko has ruled the country for 30 years. None of the presidential elections (2001, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020), except for the first (1994), were recognized as free and fair at the international level.

Thanks to the victory of Ukraine, Belarus will also be able to become free

Pavlo "Uncle" Shurmey is convinced that immediately after the Armed Forces finally defeat the Russian army, the Belarusians will have a window of opportunity — they will finally be able to defend the independence of their homeland, and the people will return power to their hands.

In order for this to happen as soon as possible, thousands of Belarusian volunteers joined the defense of Ukraine in its war against the Russian Federation.

T.v.o. the commander of the Kalinovsky Regiment also warned that Russia, in whatever form it exists, will always prevent the development of both Ukraine and Belarus.