Lukashenko cynically offered Ukraine help to Belarus. What is it about?

The illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, has said that his country will help rebuild Ukraine after the war against Russia ends. He confidently believes that the USA is not going to do this.
Lukashenko distinguished himself with a new cynical statement about Ukraine
According to the Belarusian dictator, the United States will be busy with internal problems, and nobody will restore Ukraine. That is why Belarus agrees to take on this role.
Lukashenko also cynically reproached Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not going to Minsk or Moscow to "eventually end this war."
Lukashenko also fantasizes with pro-Russian narratives about the alleged intention of the Poles to occupy western Ukraine.
Both western Belarus and western Ukraine. And rule there. This is unacceptable for us. If only the Poles enter Ukraine and try to snatch away the west, we Ukrainians will support them. Because we understand that we will be next, — said the Belarusian dictator.
Ukraine's reaction to Lukashenko's statement
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has already commented on Lukashenka's statement.
In his opinion, such statements indicate that Lukashenko believes in the "friendship" of Ukraine and Belarus after the war.
