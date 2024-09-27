Lukashenko cynically threatens the West with Russian nuclear weapons

At a meeting with students, the illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, told in which case nuclear weapons could be used to "protect" Belarus and the Russian Federation.
Lukashenko flaunts "nuclear aid" to Russia
The dictator of Belarus cynically boasts that Russia will "fit in" for Belarus and direct nuclear weapons at NATO countries.
Lukashenko also "prophesies" that allegedly "the Americans and Poles have already lined up along the border, especially the Polish one, and are rubbing hands" to use their military forces against Belarus.
We will use nuclear weapons — they can answer us. And regarding the Russian Federation, in particular. Therefore, Russia will use its entire arsenal. And this is already a world war. The West does not want this either. They are not ready for this. But we tell them frankly: the red line is the state border. Step on him — the answer will be instantaneous.
Lukashenko burst out with baseless threats against Ukraine
In particular, the Belarusian dictator absurdly stated that Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down in Belarusian airspace.
The Belarusian dictator says that about 10 Ukrainian drones were recorded in the airspace of Belarus. And the Belarusian air defense forces allegedly destroyed half of the drones, and the other half were neutralized by the troops of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
