Ambiguous proposals for changes to the Criminal Code, developed on behalf of Lukashenka, appeared on the National Legal Portal of Belarus.

Lukashenko thought about his security after the end of his political career

Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code will be called "Violence or threats against the President of the Republic of Belarus, the President of the Republic of Belarus, who has ceased to exercise his powers." The article also provides for responsibility for violence or threats to members of his family.

Violence against them (or threats) or damage to their property is proposed to be punished with 3 to 5 years of "chemistry" or 3 to 8 years in prison.

Among other ideas, there are proposals to supplement articles 367 (slander the president) and 368 (insult the president). The articles will mention the "former president".

The draft law will be considered by the parliament, in case of a positive vote, Lukashenko will sign the document.

After the introduction of the position of president in the Republic of Belarus in 1994, this position was held by only one person — Oleksandr Lukashenko. The elections of all recent years have been declared invalid by the world democratic community due to numerous cases of vote falsification and political persecution of dissenters. European and American politicians have repeatedly emphasized that Lukashenko holds power in the state illegally.

Lukashenko has already started talking about the collapse of Russia

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, said that Russia's defeat in the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine would allegedly affect all CIS countries.

The situation may develop in such a way that any of us — the state — cannot do without this unity. And if we do not understand this today, we will be dealt with individually. But if Russia falls, we will all be drawn into this abyss. Share

Lukashenko also began to complain that some countries of the former USSR were allegedly moving away from unity due to fear of Western sanctions.