Lukashenko ordered to send Iskanders and anti-aircraft missiles to the Ukrainian border
Lukashenko ordered to send Iskanders and anti-aircraft missiles to the Ukrainian border

Lukashenko, Putin
Source:  online.ua

On August 10, the illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, began to demand the strengthening of the grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions bordering the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Lukashenko is trying to distract Ukrainian forces from a breakthrough in the Kursk region.
  • The Belarusian dictator accuses Ukraine of drone attacks, but does not provide any evidence.
  • Ukraine has not yet commented on the situation with the movement of missile systems of Belarus to its border.

Lukashenko is again trying to intimidate Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, has already made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, Lukashenko gave instructions to strengthen the grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions.

Military units of special operations forces, ground forces, missile forces, in particular the Polonaise jet systems and the Iskander complexes, were tasked with marching to the designated areas, Khrenin said.

Lukashenko baselessly began accusing Ukraine of drone attacks

As mentioned earlier, on August 10, a henchman of the dictator Putin accused Ukraine of violating Belarusian airspace with the help of UAVs, but he did not provide any evidence.

In addition, Lukashenko has already started threatening Kyiv with a response.

According to the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus, on the evening of August 9, the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus were allegedly put on high alert.

He also added that about 10 Ukrainian drones were allegedly detected in the airspace of Belarus.

Lukashenko continues to invent that allegedly at 7:04 p.m. at an altitude of one and a half kilometers, air defense forces "destroyed several targets" over the territory of Belarus.

At night and from morning there is a search for what was destroyed. We suspect these are strike drones. Violating the airspace of Belarus, they flew from Ukraine, — the Belarusian dictator lies cynically.

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the false accusations of Oleksandr Lukashenka.

