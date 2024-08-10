Lukashenko ordered to send Iskanders and anti-aircraft missiles to the Ukrainian border

On August 10, the illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, began to demand the strengthening of the grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions bordering the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Lukashenko is trying to distract Ukrainian forces from a breakthrough in the Kursk region.
- The Belarusian dictator accuses Ukraine of drone attacks, but does not provide any evidence.
- Ukraine has not yet commented on the situation with the movement of missile systems of Belarus to its border.
Lukashenko is again trying to intimidate Ukraine
The head of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, has already made an official statement on this matter.
According to him, Lukashenko gave instructions to strengthen the grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions.
Lukashenko baselessly began accusing Ukraine of drone attacks
As mentioned earlier, on August 10, a henchman of the dictator Putin accused Ukraine of violating Belarusian airspace with the help of UAVs, but he did not provide any evidence.
In addition, Lukashenko has already started threatening Kyiv with a response.
According to the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus, on the evening of August 9, the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus were allegedly put on high alert.
He also added that about 10 Ukrainian drones were allegedly detected in the airspace of Belarus.
Lukashenko continues to invent that allegedly at 7:04 p.m. at an altitude of one and a half kilometers, air defense forces "destroyed several targets" over the territory of Belarus.
The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the false accusations of Oleksandr Lukashenka.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-