Belarusian hackers intensified cyber attacks on the websites of local self-government bodies of Ukraine

Hackers from Belarus are attacking Ukrainian project offices and local self-government bodies. They used a malicious program to obtain the necessary data.

Belarusian hackers intensified attacks on Ukrainian state websites

This was reported by the press service of the State Special Communications.

The government response team CERT-UA recorded a surge in activity of the Belarusian hacker group UAC-0057 between July 12 and 18.

The attackers used their typical combination of the PICASSOLOADER malware and the Cobalt Strike Beacon backdoor, sending out decoy documents with malicious macros.

According to the State Intelligence Service, the discovered documents testify to hackers' interest in financial and economic indicators, taxation, as well as the reform of local self-government bodies.

We call on specialists of project offices and employees of local self-government bodies to be especially attentive and immediately contact CERT-UA in case of suspicious activity.

Hacker attacks in Ukraine: what is known

The day before, Russian hackers hacked FleepBot, a post automation service. Cybercriminals attacked a number of Ukrainian Telegram channels.

In addition, Russian hackers intensified attacks on Ukrainian military phones. Experts talked about the specifics of the attacks and how to protect yourself.

Russian hackers have increased the number of cyberattacks on mobile devices of the Ukrainian military. In the second half of 2023, hackers associated with the GRU of the Russian Federation actively used messengers and social engineering to spread malware.

Features of Russian attacks on mobile devices: