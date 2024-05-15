Russia's hackers intensify cyber attacks on AFU military mobile phones

Russian hackers intensified cyber attacks on the mobile phones of the Ukrainian military. Experts talked about the specifics of the attacks and how to protect yourself.
What is known about Russian cyberattacks on AFU military mobile devices
Russian hackers have increased the number of cyberattacks on Ukrainian military mobile devices.
In particular, during attacks, Russian hackers do the following:
use legitimate products as disguises: Hackers disguised spyware as legitimate software installers, such as the Nettle situational awareness system;
spread malware through Signal and Telegram: attackers used these messengers to distribute malicious files, disguising them as cyber security instructions from CERT-UA;
react and adapt quickly: hackers quickly responded to new protection methods and developed new attack vectors;
target Windows software: most messenger attacks were aimed at distributing Windows malware, as many military personnel use desktop versions of messengers;
use decoy files: attackers distributed malicious programs in the form of Zip or Rar archives, disguising them as updating certificates for the Delta situational awareness complex.
What to do and how to protect yourself from Russian cyberattacks
The State Intelligence Service advises against Russian cyberattacks following:
do not download files from unknown sources, even if they come from people you know;
do not open links in suspicious messages;
update the operating system and software on your devices;
use strong passwords; don't use the same password for different accounts.
