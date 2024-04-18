Russian hackers try to steal Ukraine's military personnel documents, trying to gain access to their computers

A Russian cyber group is trying to gain access to the computers of Ukrainian military personnel in order to steal documents. This can happen with Signal messenger.

Russian hackers attack the Armed Forces through Signal

Enemy cyber groups have recently become more active in hacking Signals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP) of Ukraine.

The SSSCIP notes that they have recorded the increased activity of the UAC-0184 group, which is trying to gain access to the computers of military personnel to steal documents and messenger data.

Criminals use popular messengers, social networks and other dating and communication platforms to spread malware.

Hackers use accompanying decoy messages, namely documents about opening executive proceedings or a criminal case, videos of combat operations, and requests to get to know each other.

In addition, attackers download files or archives with a request for help in opening or processing them. Among other things, malicious programs are used, in particular, to steal and download data from a computer, including messages and contact data of the Signal messenger, which is quite popular among the military. Share

The SSSCIP said that hackers would continue to improve the way they deliver malware through instant messengers, and any indiscreet online activity by a serviceman makes it easier for attackers to identify priority targets for attacks.

The activity of Russian hackers: what is known

Cybercriminals from the Russian Federation constantly try to attack institutions abroad, for which Western countries impose sanctions against the Kremlin. In January, it was reported that hackers from the Midnight Blizzard group gained access to the accounts of Microsoft executives.

Microsoft later reported that hackers from Russia, China and Iran were using OpenAI tools to hone their skills and fool their targets.

Recently, the Russian hacker group Cyber Army Russia Reborn staged DDoS attacks on Slovenia's government and president's websites.