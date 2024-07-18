Belarus raised its fighters due to latest Russian drone attack on Ukraine

According to the monitoring project "Belaruski Gayun", a fighter jet of the Belarusian Air Force was on duty in the Gomel region during another Russian drone attack on Ukraine.

According to "Belaruski Gayun" information, on July 18, from 01:45 to 03:10, a Belarusian fighter jet flew from the "Baranovichi" airfield to the south of Belarus.

It is known that the fighter was on duty in the airspace of the Gomel region during another Russian attack on Ukraine, using mostly UAVs.

However, it is noted that the arrival of Russian drones of the Shahed-136/131 type to Belarus was not recorded.

Apparently, the regular forces of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of the Republic of Belarus have begun to preemptively patrol the airspace of the control of flying Russian drones and missiles, Belaruski Gayun notes.

On the night of July 18, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 16 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones and three guided air missiles. As a result, the defenders of the sky shot down all 16 Shaheds and two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Why did the Russian "Shahed" explode in Belarus

It is noted that "Belaruski Gayun" found out that the Shahed-type kamikaze drone, which entered Belarus on July 16 at around 8:40, crashed in the Oktyabrsky district of the Gomel region.

According to analysts, the "Shahed" fell between the village of Parichi and the city of Luban, Gomel region, which is 55 km from the city of Bobruisk and 120 km from the border with Ukraine.

Photo — t.me/Hajun_BY

We know for sure that during the fall there was an explosion of a kamikaze drone, which directly confirms that the "Shaheds" who fly into the territory of Belarus are not "training" or "reconnaissance", but real ones with ammunition on board. And they were intended for an attack on the territory of Ukraine, the report says.

According to the project, on the night of July 16, at around 4:10 a.m., a Russian "Shaheed" flew into Belarus. After 50 minutes, it left Belarus's airspace and returned to Ukraine. The kamikaze drone flew about 60 km over Belarus's territory.