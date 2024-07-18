Belarus raised its fighters due to latest Russian drone attack on Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Belarus raised its fighters due to latest Russian drone attack on Ukraine

Belarus raised its fighters due to latest Russian drone attack on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  OSINT project "Belarusian Gayun"

According to the monitoring project "Belaruski Gayun", a fighter jet of the Belarusian Air Force was on duty in the Gomel region during another Russian drone attack on Ukraine.

Points of attention

 

  • According to the monitoring project "Belaruski Gayun", Belarus fighter jets were on duty in the Gomel region during Russian attacks on Ukraine.
  • Regular forces of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of Belarus patrolled the airspace to protect against Russian drones and missiles.
  • Russian "Shaheds" were not recorded in Belarus, but an explosion of a kamikaze drone of the "Shahed" type was recorded on its territory.
  • The data show that the drones that flew into the territory of Belarus were intended for attacks on Ukraine.

The Belarus Air Force was on duty in the Gomel region during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to "Belaruski Gayun" information, on July 18, from 01:45 to 03:10, a Belarusian fighter jet flew from the "Baranovichi" airfield to the south of Belarus.

It is known that the fighter was on duty in the airspace of the Gomel region during another Russian attack on Ukraine, using mostly UAVs.

However, it is noted that the arrival of Russian drones of the Shahed-136/131 type to Belarus was not recorded.

Apparently, the regular forces of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of the Republic of Belarus have begun to preemptively patrol the airspace of the control of flying Russian drones and missiles, Belaruski Gayun notes.

On the night of July 18, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 16 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones and three guided air missiles. As a result, the defenders of the sky shot down all 16 Shaheds and two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Why did the Russian "Shahed" explode in Belarus

It is noted that "Belaruski Gayun" found out that the Shahed-type kamikaze drone, which entered Belarus on July 16 at around 8:40, crashed in the Oktyabrsky district of the Gomel region.

According to analysts, the "Shahed" fell between the village of Parichi and the city of Luban, Gomel region, which is 55 km from the city of Bobruisk and 120 km from the border with Ukraine.

Photo — t.me/Hajun_BY

We know for sure that during the fall there was an explosion of a kamikaze drone, which directly confirms that the "Shaheds" who fly into the territory of Belarus are not "training" or "reconnaissance", but real ones with ammunition on board. And they were intended for an attack on the territory of Ukraine, the report says.

According to the project, on the night of July 16, at around 4:10 a.m., a Russian "Shaheed" flew into Belarus. After 50 minutes, it left Belarus's airspace and returned to Ukraine. The kamikaze drone flew about 60 km over Belarus's territory.

Later, around 8:40 a.m., another "Shahed" flew to Belarus, the fourth since July 11. The drone was headed from the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine to Narovlya and then headed for Bobruisk. A Su-30 fighter jet and a Mi-24 helicopter of the Air Force of Belarus took off from the "Baranovichi" and "Machulyshchi" airfields.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US listed Russia, Belarus as sponsoring countries of human trafficking
US Department of State
State Department
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belarus signed at least seven agreements with so-called "authorities" in Crimea — Ukraine's MFA deputy chief
Andriy Sybiga
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland to conduct military drills near Belarus border
Army of Poland

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?