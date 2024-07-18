Poland to conduct military drills near Belarus border
Poland to conduct military drills near Belarus border

Army of Poland
Source:  RMF 24

Poland intends to start the "Bezpieczne Podlasie" operation, which will involve about 17,000 soldiers, in just two weeks.

Points of attention

  • Poland intends to launch a military operation called "Bezpieczne Podlasie" on the Belarusian border, involving 17,000 troops.
  • The operation positively affects the border: the number of illegal crossing attempts has decreased, and joint measures are being taken with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prevent illegal border crossings.
  • Poland is raising defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2025, responding to Russia's war against Ukraine and urging allies to increase military spending.

What is known about Poland's new military operation

This information was officially confirmed on July 17 by the head of the Polish Ministry of Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Komysh.

At a press conference with the head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Tomasz Siemoniak, Kosiniak-Komysh assessed, among other things, that the decision to introduce a buffer zone on the border with Belarus has a positive effect — the number of attempts to cross the border and the crossings themselves have decreased.

The 18th mechanised division will be responsible for the operation.

The MoD chief added that policemen, including those who participated in the mission in Kosovo, were deployed to train soldiers at the border.

The minister also assured that everyone who in any way offends the soldiers of the Polish army and the officers who protect the Polish border will be held accountable for it.

Tomasz Siemoniak, in turn, indicated that the number of attempts to cross the border illegally has halved.

This is a very concrete result, connected with the fact that we pushed smugglers away from the border itself.

Tomasz Siemoniak

Tomasz Siemoniak

Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland

Semoniak said that together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, measures are being taken to make citizens of the countries from which illegal migrants arrive aware that their planned crossing of the Polish-Belarusian border is a crime.

We are also constantly putting political pressure on Belarus to abandon this procedure.

The minister noted that Poland also demands cooperation from Belarus in the investigation to find the killer of the Polish soldier who died after being wounded at the border.

Poland increases financing on defence

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Poland plans to increase its defence spending to 5% of GDP in 2025 amid Russia's war against Ukraine.

Sikorsky noted that former US President Donald Trump "was right to insist that allies should spend more."

At the same time, he said, Poland plans to spend about 4% of GDP this year before increasing spending further.

Sikorski emphasised that costs should not be "the only measure." For example, Iceland, a member of NATO, has a small defence budget but is important in allowing allies to refuel aircraft. Poland sent troops to Afghanistan to help the US when needed, even when it was still spending less than 2% on defence.

We are no longer in perpetual peace after the Cold War. But the alliance is not a neighborhood security company.

