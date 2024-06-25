US listed Russia, Belarus as sponsoring countries of human trafficking

The United States has released a list of countries sponsoring human trafficking. Among other things, Russia and Belarus were included in it.

The report covers the following 13 countries that have documented "policies or patterns" of human trafficking, trafficking in government-sponsored programs, forced labor in government-related health services or other sectors, sexual slavery in government camps, and employment or recruitment of child soldiers.

The US State Department press service reported.

In particular, the list includes such countries as:

Afghanistan;

Belarus;

Myanmar;

China;

Cuba;

Eritrea;

Iran;

North Korea;

Russia;

South Sudan;

Sudan;

Syria;

Turkmenistan.

Ukraine's reaction to Russia, Belarus enlisting as sponsoring countries of human trafficking

Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that such information is not surprising, because the Russian Federation is an aggressor country that has been violating human rights in Ukraintenfor 10 years.

However, such lists, which involve other states condemning Russia's actions, can ultimately have a powerful effect on stopping crimes and bringing the guilty to justice. Dmytro Lubinets Ombudsman of Ukraine

Since February 24, 2022, Russia forcibly deported 11.5 million Ukrainians

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation forcibly displaced over 11.5 million Ukrainians within Ukraine and abroad. In times of war, human trafficking poses new challenges.

In the conditions of a full-scale invasion, a full-scale war and the humanitarian crisis we have today, the problem of human trafficking takes on a new urgency. This year, as part of the "16 days against violence" campaign, we are talking about preventing and combating human trafficking not only in the context of labor, sexual exploitation, involvement in criminal activity. Today, we face such a problem as the forced relocation and deportation of Ukrainians, particularly children, to the Russian Federation, Belarus and temporarily occupied territories, said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko.

According to her, Russia forcibly deports Ukrainian citizens, forces them to undergo filtering measures and forcibly deports them for the sake of "rescue".