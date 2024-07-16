Belarus signed at least seven agreements with so-called "authorities" in Crimea — Ukraine's MFA deputy chief

Belarus received a warning from Ukraine about the consequences of signing agreements with the occupying "power" of Crimea.

Belarus has signed at least 7 agreements with the occupying "authorities" of Crimea

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiga announced this on Facebook.

According to Sybiga, the Ukrainian side is aware of at least seven agreements signed by the regions and cities of Belarus with the occupying "authorities" in Crimea.

All facts of illegal actions that threaten Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are clearly recorded by our state's law enforcement agencies. An appropriate investigation is being conducted, according to the results of which those involved will not go unpunished and will be brought to justice. Andriy Sybiga Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

The diplomat informed that in June, the city of Vitebsk and the Vitebsk region concluded "agreements" with the occupation authorities of the cities of Ukrainian Crimea — Simferopol and Feodosia, as well as the "Council of Ministers" and the "Ministry of Culture and Tourism" of Crimea and the Saksky district of the peninsula.

A protocol on intentions to create a free economic zone, Vitebsk — TOT Crimea, was also signed.

Every criminal act against the Ukrainian state and its territorial integrity will have consequences for entities that disregard international law, the MFA representative emphasised. Share

He noted that officials participating in the preparation and signing of such "documents" will be subject to consideration for the application of sanctions restrictions by Ukraine's partners.

Lukashenko unexpectedly announced the withdrawal of troops from the border with Ukraine

The illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, ordered the withdrawal of additional troops from the territories adjacent to the Ukrainian border.

The dictator of Belarus stated this on July 13 during a visit to the 56th anti-aircraft missile regiment in the city of Lunynets, Brest region of the Republic of Belarus.

After our specific work, the Ukrainians withdrew their Armed Forces and additional troops that they had sent to our border, and generally removed them from the zone of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, — Lukashenko fantasises. Share

We don't have any complications with the Ukrainians, and I hope there won't be, — added Lukashenko cynically.