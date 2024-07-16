Belarus signed at least seven agreements with so-called "authorities" in Crimea — Ukraine's MFA deputy chief

Belarus received a warning from Ukraine about the consequences of signing agreements with the occupying "power" of Crimea.
Points of attention
- According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at least 7 violations of Ukraine's sovereignty were found.
- Andrii Sybiga emphasized that every action against Ukraine will have consequences for the violators.
- Lukashenko unexpectedly announced the withdrawal of troops from the border with Ukraine.
Belarus has signed at least 7 agreements with the occupying "authorities" of Crimea
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiga announced this on Facebook.
According to Sybiga, the Ukrainian side is aware of at least seven agreements signed by the regions and cities of Belarus with the occupying "authorities" in Crimea.
The diplomat informed that in June, the city of Vitebsk and the Vitebsk region concluded "agreements" with the occupation authorities of the cities of Ukrainian Crimea — Simferopol and Feodosia, as well as the "Council of Ministers" and the "Ministry of Culture and Tourism" of Crimea and the Saksky district of the peninsula.
A protocol on intentions to create a free economic zone, Vitebsk — TOT Crimea, was also signed.
He noted that officials participating in the preparation and signing of such "documents" will be subject to consideration for the application of sanctions restrictions by Ukraine's partners.
Lukashenko unexpectedly announced the withdrawal of troops from the border with Ukraine
The illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, ordered the withdrawal of additional troops from the territories adjacent to the Ukrainian border.
The dictator of Belarus stated this on July 13 during a visit to the 56th anti-aircraft missile regiment in the city of Lunynets, Brest region of the Republic of Belarus.
We don't have any complications with the Ukrainians, and I hope there won't be, — added Lukashenko cynically.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-