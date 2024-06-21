Belarus suddenly starts checking its troops on Ukraine's border

On June 21, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus officially announced that it had begun a surprise inspection of its forces, including the missile, air, and air defence forces in the regions bordering Ukraine and Poland.
Points of attention
- Belarus is allegedly planning to work out the issue of operational occupation, protection and defence of its territories
- Ukrainian border guards responded to Belarus's statements about increasing the number of armed forces at the border, pointing to protecting the sovereign territory from the aggressor.
- The movement of military equipment on public roads in Brest and Gomel regions is reported.
What is happening on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border
According to the representatives of the Belarusian defence department, in the first stage, they intend to work out the issue of the operational occupation of the designated areas, their preparation in terms of engineering, the organisation of security and defence, and standing in for combat duty.
In addition, it is indicated that military units and units will have to perform training and combat tasks.
Ukraine commented on Belarus's statements about increasing the troops number near the Ukrainian border
On June 20, the State Border Committee of Belarus began to cynically complain that it records an increase in Ukrainian military groups on the common border.
Ukrainian border guards, responding to these accusations, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are protecting the sovereign territory from the aggressor, and there are no provocations in this.
