Belarus suddenly starts checking its troops on Ukraine's border

On June 21, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus officially announced that it had begun a surprise inspection of its forces, including the missile, air, and air defence forces in the regions bordering Ukraine and Poland.

What is happening on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border

A sudden check of the readiness of formations and military units of the armed forces to perform tasks as assigned has begun. Military units and subdivisions of operational commands, special operations forces, missile troops and artillery, Air Force and Air Defence Forces are involved in the inspection, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus said in a statement. Share

According to the representatives of the Belarusian defence department, in the first stage, they intend to work out the issue of the operational occupation of the designated areas, their preparation in terms of engineering, the organisation of security and defence, and standing in for combat duty.

In addition, it is indicated that military units and units will have to perform training and combat tasks.

Testing sites and areas in the Brest and Gomel regions will be used for the inspection. During this period, the movement of military equipment on public roads is possible, the Belarusian MOD statement adds. Share

Ukraine commented on Belarus's statements about increasing the troops number near the Ukrainian border

On June 20, the State Border Committee of Belarus began to cynically complain that it records an increase in Ukrainian military groups on the common border.

Recently, in the zone of responsibility of the Zhytomyr border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, an increase in the grouping of Ukrainian armed formations, in particular, special operations forces and special units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has been recorded, Belarus said. Share

Ukrainian border guards, responding to these accusations, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are protecting the sovereign territory from the aggressor, and there are no provocations in this.