The United States urged its citizens to immediately leave Belarus and re-established the highest level of travel risk to the country - "Do Not Travel."

Why did the US urge its citizens to urgently leave Belarus?

The State Department explains that the threat to Americans in Belarus is caused by the arbitrary application of local laws, the high risk of detention, and the Belarusian regime's support for Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Consular services for U.S. citizens in Belarus remain unavailable due to the closure of the U.S. Embassy in Minsk on February 28, 2022. This means that dual citizens may be denied consular assistance if detained.

In addition, Belarusian authorities may close border crossings with Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Ukraine without warning, which could leave foreigners isolated.

The Belarusian Security Service also monitors electronic communications. Foreigners have been detained based on information on their devices, even if it was created outside Belarus.

Recommendations for US citizens:

Immediately leave the territory of Belarus via available international routes. Review emergency evacuation plans. Avoid public demonstrations, as Belarusian authorities may use force and detain protesters, including foreigners, without reason.

The State Department emphasized that the actions of the Belarusian authorities pose a significant risk to the security of US citizens, so calls to leave the country should be implemented as soon as possible.

Thanks to Ukraine's victory, Belarus will also be able to become free

Pavlo "Dziadzka" Shurmey is convinced that immediately after the Armed Forces of Ukraine finally defeat the Russian army, Belarusians will have a window of opportunity — they will finally be able to defend the independence of their homeland, and the people will return power to their hands.

To make this happen as quickly as possible, thousands of Belarusian volunteers joined the defense of Ukraine in its war against the Russian Federation.

The acting commander of the Kalinovsky Regiment also warned that Russia, in whatever form it exists, will always hinder the development of both Ukraine and Belarus.