China announced the seizure of new territory
Relations between China and the Philippines are worsening
Source:  Financial Times

The PRC has been able to establish control over the disputed Sandy Cay reef in the South China Sea. Importantly, it is located a few kilometers from the strategic Philippine outpost of Titu.

  • Sandy Cay Reef is strategically important, despite its small size.
  • The US has stated that China's actions threaten regional stability.

Journalists point out that in April, the Chinese Coast Guard "implemented maritime control and exercised sovereign jurisdiction" over Sandy Cay.

It was there that they unfurled the Chinese flag and declared sovereignty over the Spratly Islands.

What is important to understand is that this is the first time in recent years that China has officially planted its flag on a previously unoccupied reef.

We also cannot ignore the fact that all of this is happening against the backdrop of the Philippines and the United States preparing for the large-scale Balikatan exercises.

These will include training in coastal defense and island capture near the Spratlys.

Despite its small size — about 200 square meters — Sandy Cay is strategically important. Its territorial sea intersects with the waters around Titu Island, an important observation point for the Philippines to monitor Chinese activity.

The team of American leader Donald Trump has already reacted to China's actions.

"Such actions threaten regional stability and violate international law. We consult closely with our partners and remain committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific," said James Hewitt, a spokesman for the National Security Council.

