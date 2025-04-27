The Russian Army is preparing new offensive tactics at the front — what is known
The Russian Army is preparing new offensive tactics at the front — what is known

Source:  ISW

According to American analysts, the Russian invaders intend to systematically integrate motorcycles into battles against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The enemy's main goal is to "compensate for the experience" of Ukrainian UAV operators.

Points of attention

Main theses:

  • The loud noise of the motorcycle prevents the driver from hearing the approach of the Ukrainian drones.
  • However, the Russian army ignores this problem.

As the ISW team notes, there is a high probability that the Russian army will actively employ motorcycles during offensive operations in Ukraine in the summer and fall of 2025.

Analysts note that so far the Russians have not come up with another option for dealing with Ukrainian drone operators.

This version is confirmed by footage published by the Russian Ministry of Defense on April 26.

They show soldiers from the 299th (Airborne) Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division of the Russian Airborne Forces practicing offensive and defensive tactics on motorcycles in groups of two or three people at a Russian training ground.

The video shows that the Russian military is likely developing tactics for the systematic offensive use of motorcycles and may be preparing to issue increased numbers of motorcycles to Russian personnel in Ukraine.

According to American analysts, motorcycles allow Russian soldiers to increase speed and maneuverability and avoid strikes from Ukrainian drones.

