US Senate appeals to Trump after Putin criticism
Source:  online.ua

After US President Donald Trump criticized Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for his attacks on Ukraine, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham publicly addressed the American leader. The latter reminded the White House chief of staff of his bill, which provides for the introduction of secondary tariffs on imports of oil, gas, uranium and other products from Russia.

Points of attention

Main theses:

  • Graham calls for punishing Russia with sanctions if it does not want to end the war against Ukraine.
  • According to him, the Senate is ready to support this decision.

Graham asks Trump not to delay sanctions against Russia

On April 26, after meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, the US president suggested that Putin was “playing tricks on him” and did not really want to end the war.

Against this background, Donald Trump threatened Russia with new sanctions.

Responding to this statement, Graham emphasized that he appreciates the efforts of the head of the White House and his administration, because, he said, they are "working to bring an honest and just end to the war in Ukraine, unleashed by Putin's barbaric invasion."

Regarding additional sanctions on Putin's Russia, I introduced a bill, supported by nearly 60 members of both parties, that would impose secondary tariffs on imports of oil, gas, uranium, and other products from Russia.

Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham

Republican Senator

He also confirmed that the US Senate is determined to move in this direction.

According to Graham, he will do so by an overwhelming majority if Russia does not accept a fair, just, and lasting peace.

