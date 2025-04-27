Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russian Army
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine
Protecting Ukrainian cities and villages from air attacks by the aggressor country Russia, the air defense forces were able to destroy 57 enemy drones. Another 67 enemy drone simulators were lost in the field.

Points of attention

Main theses:

  • Enemy drones were shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.
  • The attack affected the Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions.

On the night of April 27, 2025 (from 9:00 p.m. on April 26), the enemy attacked with 149 strike UAVs (simulator drones of other types) — launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 57 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

67 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, Donetsk, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions came under enemy attacks.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

