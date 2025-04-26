Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told US President's envoy Stephen Witkoff that he was allegedly ready to hold talks with Ukraine to end the war without preconditions.

Putin has dramatically changed his position

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.

During yesterday's conversation with Trump's envoy Vitkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Russian side is ready to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine without any preconditions. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

The representative of the Russian dictator lied that "Putin has already spoken about this repeatedly."

However, in reality, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin demanded the resignation of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky from the post of President of Ukraine in order to begin negotiations with Kyiv.

This demand did not please even American leader Donald Trump, who said he was angry with Putin for his statements about Zelensky's illegitimacy.

What is important to understand is that April 25 was the fourth meeting between Putin and Witkoff since the beginning of the year.