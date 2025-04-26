Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told US President's envoy Stephen Witkoff that he was allegedly ready to hold talks with Ukraine to end the war without preconditions.
Points of attention
- Putin had to give up all his demands on Ukraine under pressure from the Trump team.
- It is not yet known whether Russia is really willing to discuss ending the war with Kyiv.
Putin has dramatically changed his position
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.
The representative of the Russian dictator lied that "Putin has already spoken about this repeatedly."
However, in reality, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin demanded the resignation of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky from the post of President of Ukraine in order to begin negotiations with Kyiv.
This demand did not please even American leader Donald Trump, who said he was angry with Putin for his statements about Zelensky's illegitimacy.
What is important to understand is that April 25 was the fourth meeting between Putin and Witkoff since the beginning of the year.
Official Moscow claims that it provided an opportunity to "further bring the positions of Russia and the United States closer together" on a number of issues, and also discussed "the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine."
