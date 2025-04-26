The White House reacted to the meeting between Zelensky and Trump

Ukrainian and American leaders Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump held a "very productive" meeting in Rome on April 26. This was reported by the White House.

What is known about the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy?

Ukrainian President's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov was the first to officially confirm the head of state's meeting with his American counterpart.

Despite this, he did not reveal any details.

Journalists point out that this meeting was the first after the high-profile scandal in the White House, which took place on February 28.

These negotiations took place at a critical moment, when the Trump team is trying in every way to persuade Ukraine to make concessions to Russia.

A statement on this occasion was made by Stephen Chung, White House communications director.

"President Trump and President Zelensky met privately today and had a very productive discussion. More details about the meeting will be available later," he said. Share

According to Trump himself, he hopes that Ukraine and the United States will soon be able to agree on a ceasefire.