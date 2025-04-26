The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, announced the alleged "liberation" of the Kursk region on April 26. And this despite the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine still control dozens of square kilometers in this region.

Russia boasts about the alleged complete liberation of the Kursk region from the AFU

Thus, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Putin on the "completion" of the operation to liberate the Kursk region.

As Russian propaganda media write, citing Gerasimov's report, during the fighting in the Kursk border region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly lost at least 75,000 soldiers and over 400 tanks.

Putin himself falsely stated that “the complete defeat of the enemy in the Kursk border region brings the defeat of the neo-Nazi regime closer.” And the “adventure of the Kyiv regime” completely failed.

However, according to the Deep State map, about 30 square kilometers of the Kursk region are still under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

On the morning of April 26, the General Staff report stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to hold defenses in the Kursk direction.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 28 airstrikes and dropped 37 guided bombs, as well as 370 shelling attacks, including 9 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In turn, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 assault attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the defensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas in the Kursk region continues.