Kursk operation of the AFU. Syrsky named the actual losses of the Russian army

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky notes that Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold a "sanitary zone" on the territory of the aggressor country, carrying out effective counterattack and assault operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Russia lost over 22,000 killed in Kursk region — Syrsky

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian operation in Kursk, the Russian army has already suffered losses in this direction of more than 55 thousand people, of which more than 22 thousand were irretrievable.

This was stated in a message on the Facebook page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

In the seven and a half months since the start of the Kursk operation, the total losses inflicted by our soldiers on the enemy amounted to over 55 thousand people. Of these, more than 22.2 thousand were irretrievable, and more than 31.8 thousand were medical casualties.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

More than 940 people were taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces.

My respect to the soldiers on the Kursk front for their efficiency and resilience. Thanks to you, we are maintaining a "sanitary zone" on the territory of the aggressor country, blocking the enemy on the northern border of Sumy region. I am sure that new offensives and new victories are ahead of us.

Syrsky in Sumy region

He reported that due to the increase in the intensity of enemy actions and the enemy's attempts to displace and transfer hostilities to the territory of the Sumy region, he worked in the Sumy region in brigades of airborne assault troops, marines, territorial defense, mechanized and some other units.

According to Syrsky, during the work, he studied in detail the problematic issues related to the organization of combat operations, and also made a decision to replenish ammunition, drones, and move reserves.

